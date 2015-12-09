Are Pastor Rich Wilkerson and Wife DawnCheré Ready for a Baby?
Kanye West's pastor debuts his Oxygen reality series Rich in Faith Wednesday
Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West have just welcomed their second child, and the man who married them is looking to start a family of his own.
In an exclusive clip from Wednesday’s Rich in Faith premiere, pastor Rich Wilkerson Jr. and his wife DawnCheré say they have a lot on their plate – but Rich admits he is ready to have a baby.
Rich, who rose to prominence after officiating the wedding of Kardashian and West in May 2014, is starting a new church and juggling a reality show with his wife.
“I just think right now it’s too much,” DawnCheré, 31, says. “We’re working full-time and we’re planting a church. But I want to have a happy marriage to and enjoy the journey. I don’t want to lose my mind. A baby’s not going to make me happy – I’m already happy.”
Speaking to the camera, Rich, 31, admits work and family is a lot to balance.
“There’s this feeling of a little bit of tension,” he says. “We’re stepping out with this big dream of planting a new church, and we just want to make sure in that process that our dream of having our own family doesn’t get lost.”
The couple, who spend some much-needed quality time on the beach in the clip, have been hoping for a child for some time.
“We’ve been trying to have a baby for years now,” DawnCheré tells the camera. “I love our life. It’s full of a lot of love. It’s full of all to of joy, and I do dream of having a family.
RELATED VIDEO: Kim Kardashian West Had a ‘Really Tough Birth’ Because of Placenta Complications: Source
Rich recently wrote his first book Sandcastle Kings: Meeting Jesus in a Spiritually Bankrupt World, which featuerd a cover designed by his friend West.
Rich in Faith premieres Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET on Oxygen.