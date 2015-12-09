Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West have just welcomed their second child, and the man who married them is looking to start a family of his own.

In an exclusive clip from Wednesday’s Rich in Faith premiere, pastor Rich Wilkerson Jr. and his wife DawnCheré say they have a lot on their plate – but Rich admits he is ready to have a baby.

Rich, who rose to prominence after officiating the wedding of Kardashian and West in May 2014, is starting a new church and juggling a reality show with his wife.

“I just think right now it’s too much,” DawnCheré, 31, says. “We’re working full-time and we’re planting a church. But I want to have a happy marriage to and enjoy the journey. I don’t want to lose my mind. A baby’s not going to make me happy – I’m already happy.”

Speaking to the camera, Rich, 31, admits work and family is a lot to balance.

“There’s this feeling of a little bit of tension,” he says. “We’re stepping out with this big dream of planting a new church, and we just want to make sure in that process that our dream of having our own family doesn’t get lost.”

The couple, who spend some much-needed quality time on the beach in the clip, have been hoping for a child for some time.

“We’ve been trying to have a baby for years now,” DawnCheré tells the camera. “I love our life. It’s full of a lot of love. It’s full of all to of joy, and I do dream of having a family.

Rich recently wrote his first book Sandcastle Kings: Meeting Jesus in a Spiritually Bankrupt World, which featuerd a cover designed by his friend West.