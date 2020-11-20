Meredith Marks first opened up about her separation from Seth during this week’s episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City

RHOSLC ’s Meredith Marks Says She and Husband Have Been 'On & Off for Years' After Revealing Separation

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’s Meredith Marks is continuing to open up about her relationship with husband Seth, after she revealed on this week's episode that the pair were separated.

During an appearance on Friday’s episode of the Getting Real with the Housewives' podcast, Meredith shared that she and Seth have been "on and off for years," but didn’t tell anyone, including their three children, until filming for Housewives.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Our own children didn’t know. We were separated and we were living in the same home, raising our kids, trying our best to keep a strong parental front for our children," she said.

On Wednesday’s episode, Meredith and Seth, who wed in 1996, went out to dinner together and discussed their separation. "Who have you told that we are separated?" Seth asked. "Do all your friends know we are separated?"

Image zoom Meredith Marks | Credit: Bravo

Much to his shock, Meredith said she hadn't told any of her friends about the separation. "It's not like I'm running around talking about this to everyone," she said. "I prefer they don't discuss it."

On the Friday podcast, Meredith said that opening up about the previously private separation on the show "was a very big deal" for her. She also hinted that talking about her relationship may prove to be the source of drama between her and her fellow RHOSLC cast members.

"The separations we’ve had have been on and off for years and we’ve even dated other people from time to time," Meredith explained. "It was not something I really wanted to talk about, but I had to and was forced to talk a lot more than I even wanted to by some of the women and that to me is not being a good friend."

RELATED: RHOSLC: Heather Gay Says Expect Them to Be 'Nice to Each Other's Face' But 'Shady' Behind Backs

"To me being a good friend is respecting somebody’s space and their privacy when they need it," she added.

As for how she and Seth are doing now, Meredith preferred not to say.

"I’d rather say that you should watch and see, but I will say we have three beautiful children together. We basically grew up together," she said. “I mean, we met at 23 years old, so we’re always going to have a relationship together and above and beyond that — watch and see. I want everyone to be invested in my journey. I don’t want to give away any endings."