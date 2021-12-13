RHOSLC's Mary Cosby Apologizes for Racist Remark Directed at Jen Shah: 'My Comment Was Reckless'

“I was not trying to single out the Mexican culture,” the reality star said of a controversial comment she made on a previous episode of RHOSLC

Mary Cosby has issued an apology after making a racist comment on last week's episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

"My comment was reckless," Cosby said in a statement on Instagram in response to the remarks she made as she was reacting to allegations that her church takes large sums of money from members. At one point during the episode, Cosby's troubles were compared to those of costar Jen Shah — who was arrested in March and pleaded not guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud for an alleged telemarketing fraud scheme.

Speaking to fellow cast member Lisa Barlow, Cosby, 49, broke down about the comparison to Shah.

"That's horrible," she said through tears. "I've been through this my whole life because people hated me for my life and my lifestyle... It's not fair to put me with someone [like Jen]. When I think about Jen, I see heartless, I see a thug," Cosby continued. "Like, you know, those Mexican people that make all those drugs. To pit me with that?!"

The remarks garnered widespread criticism on social media, with one user writing, "Mary's derogatory comments on last night's #RHOSLC are indefensible."

When another Twitter user called out Barlow for not addressing Cosby's words in the moment, she responded as well.

"She should be ashamed," Barlow wrote of Cosby. "I didn't say it and am not aligned with this. I address it. Keep watching."

Ahead of this Sunday's episode, Cosby posted an apology to her Instagram page. "I would like to take this opportunity to address a comment I made on the last episode of RHOSLC. I used poor judgment in my choice of words. Please accept my apologies," she began.

"I was not trying to single out the Mexican culture," she continued. "I am African American and I know racism first hand. I've lived it daily my entire life."

"It is important to me that you hear this apologize directly from me. My comment was wreckless [sic] .. unintentional. I am truly sorry!" the apology concluded.