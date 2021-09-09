RHOSLC's Jen Shah Says Legal Woes Left Her and Her Husband 'Closer Than Ever,' Maintains Innocence

Shah, 47, was arrested and charged in March with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing — through which she and other defendants allegedly victimized 10 or more persons over the age of 55 — and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering. She pleaded not guilty in April and in August, her request to get the charges dismissed before her October trial was denied.

"I think what people don't understand is, here in America, you're innocent until proven guilty. I'm innocent," she said. "And I believe that this is not just my test, this is everybody's test close to me and in my corner."

"How are my closest people around me going to respond, how are they going to show up or not show up?" she added.

The reality star went on to say that she's been leaning on her family, husband Sharrieff Shah (aka Coach Shah) and sons Sharrieff Jr. and Omar for support.

"I've just been focused on my family, right now because as you can imagine, this entire situation is just, it's hard," she said. "God literally sent an angel down on Earth to me in the form of Coach Shah to deal with my crazy a--."

She went on to praise her husband for his support over the past year. "Coach Shah, he's so motivational. He's so inspiring. Throughout this entire ordeal, it has really, it has brought us closer than ever. Which is, it's crazy to say that, but it really has," Shah said. "When you go through something this traumatic, this deep, people are either going to leave you or they're going to stay by you."

She continued, "Coach Shah and I have had our ups and downs through our marriage and when I thought he cared more about this than me, whatever, now what we've gone through there's no question in my mind Coach Shah loves me more than anybody or anything in the world and he's just been so, so supportive of me."

Jen Shah

Shah also dished on which of her RHOSLC costars have been the most supportive of her, citing Heather Gay first.

"My girl Heather Gay was there for me from the jump. Heather was there. She was like, 'Girl, where you at? I'm coming. What do you need?" she said. "This whole journey and experience over the last year has really showed me who my real friends are, who's really there for you. Everyone's there for you when everything's great, when it's fun and all that, but who's there for you when you really, really need them? Heather showed up for me, without question. No questions asked."

She said that close friend Lisa Barlow, meanwhile, "took a minute to process" what was happening before being able to support her. Ultimately though, Shah said Barlow gave her some advice after they wrapped filming on season 2.

She recalled Barlow telling her, "'I was your friend then, I'm your friend now. I know you're innocent and I'm going to stand by you. Jen, you need to stay strong for Coach and for the boys. This is a chapter in your life. This isn't the full story.'"