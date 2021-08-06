Mary Cosby was charged with two misdemeanor charges for unlawfully providing shelter to a runaway and contributing to the delinquency of a minor

RHOSLC's Mary Cosby Pleads Not Guilty to Two Charges of Unlawfully Sheltering a Runaway

Mary Cosby has found herself in some legal trouble.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star has pled not guilty to two misdemeanor charges for unlawfully providing shelter to a runaway and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, PEOPLE has confirmed.

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Cosby was charged on April 8 and entered a not guilty plea on June 28.

Cosby, 48, will next appear in court for a pre-trial conference scheduled for Aug. 12.

In a statement to PEOPLE, Cosby's rep called the charges a "misunderstanding."

"Mary is saddened that she was dragged into another family's domestic situation but is confident that this misunderstanding will be cleared up soon," the rep said.

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Mary Cosby | Credit: Bravo

Bravo declined to provide comment for PEOPLE's report.

Cosby rose to prominence last year as one of the stars of RHOSLC, the latest installment in the hit Housewives franchise. The first season followed her unusual marriage to her step-grandfather. Cosby wed her late grandmother's second husband, Robert Cosby Sr., and together they share one son.

And Cosby isn't the only RHOSLC star to find herself entangled in a legal battle. Fellow housewife Jen Shah was arrested in March alongside her assistant, Stuart Smith, for allegedly participating in a nationwide telemarketing scheme.

At the time, Manhattan U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss claimed in a press release that "the so-called business opportunities pushed on the victims" by Shah and Smith were "fraudulent schemes, motivated by greed, to steal victims' money. Now, these defendants face time in prison for their alleged crimes."

Shah attempted to have her case dismissed in June. She claimed that she was suffering from "blurry vision" due to "dry" contact lenses when being informed of her Miranda rights after her arrest, causing her to be "unable to read" the waiver she needed to sign.

The following month, court documents obtained by PEOPLE claimed that Shah and her assistant were "responsible for orchestrating the broader scheme" and "supplying the leads that sustained" the telemarketing companies.