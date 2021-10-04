RHOSLC: Meredith Marks Makes Up with Jen Shah Following Heated Argument About Son Brooks

"The last thing I would ever want to do is hurt Brooks," Jen Shah told Meredith Marks during Sunday's episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City

Meredith Marks and Jen Shah have ended their feud — for now.

Sunday's episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City picked up right where last week's ended, with the other cast members watching Meredith and Jen get into a heated exchange with one another while ice fishing on a lake.

At the opening of the episode, Lisa Barlow pleads with Meredith to let bygones be bygones when it comes to her relationship with Jen, though Meredith explains that she wants no part in appeasing her.

"She lies and denies. I'm done listening to the lies," Meredith says, before Lisa tells her that she doesn't think that Jen "understands the magnitude" of the drama surrounding her involvement with Meredith's son, Brooks Marks, who she allegedly liked homophobic tweets about.

Transitioning to Jen sitting with the other ladies on the ice fishing trip, Whitney Rose tries to explain to Jen that she needs to "own" that she is responsible for her own social media accounts, even if someone on her team was liking the derogatory tweets about Brooks, as Jen had previously claimed was the case.

Jen, upset with Whitney's statement, then accuses her and Heather Gay of siding with Meredith. "I have never put something out there going after [Brooks]," she tells the pair. "I'm done! You guys are on her side. It's always been like this, always ... I didn't do any of this s--- and I'm tired of getting blamed."

As Jen leaves the area where she was sitting with Whitney and Heather, Lisa stops her and attempts to rationalize with her and explain where Meredith is coming from. Detailing that "Brooks has never come out," Jen roars back that she "has never said anything about him."

"You guys are not gonna put this s--- on me," she continues, as Lisa tries to calm her down. But, as Jen grows frustrated with the situation at hand, she ends up throwing a diamond bracelet onto the snowy and frozen lake. The bracelet, which Lisa successfully finds after some searching, is worth "at minimum $70,000," she confirms in a confessional.

Jen's assistant Stuart then makes his way over to the reality star, aiding in the attempts to calm her down. As a teary Jen tells him that the other ladies are trying to make her apologize for something she didn't have a hand in, Stuart tells her that she has to find peace for herself.

"If [Meredith] doesn't want to be friends with you, we need to make peace. Make peace with yourself," he tells Jen. "And what does Jen want? And let's get to that point ... It's not saying sorry."

Jen then explains in a confessional that she is working with a therapist to learn that forgiveness is for her, "so I can let it go, so I can move on," before she then finds herself back with Meredith and the other ladies.

As Lisa asks them if they can both hear each other out and come to a solution, Jen apologizes to Meredith and explains that "the last thing I would ever want to do is hurt Brooks."

With Jen wiping a tear away from her eye, Meredith thanks her for her apology, before Jen continues to explain her sorrow. "I didn't like [those tweets], but I'm responsible," she tells Meredith. "I'll handle it with my people."

Meredith then thanks Jen once again, before Jennie Nguyen suggests that the two "hug it out," which they agree to do. After embracing each other, Jen tells Meredith that she wants to apologize to Brooks personally as well, telling her, however, that she doesn't want to overstep. Meredith agrees with Jen though and tells her that she thinks it would be "very productive."

But despite Jen's apology, Meredith explains in a confessional that she still has her guard up as she doesn't know if she can fully trust Jen's motives. "Jen has apologized before and the behaviors continued," she says. "So how can I trust that this apology means that the behavior's gonna stop?"