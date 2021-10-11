RHOSLC: Jen Shah Makes Amends with Brooks Marks: 'This Has Been on My Heart Forever'

"I would never want you to feel that I somehow outed you," Jen Shah told Brooks Marks during Sunday's episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City

Jen Shah is saying sorry to Brooks Marks.

In a flashback to their FaceTime call during the ice fishing outing, Jen explained to Meredith once more that she wanted to apologize to Brooks and hear his side of the situation.

As the episode then skipped ahead a few days, Jen sat in a restaurant while she awaited Brooks' arrival, calling the moment "D-Day" in a confessional and adding, "I hope that he listens to me and doesn't pull a Meredith Marks and this turns into a 10-month apology tour again."

After a few moments, Jen was joined by Meredith and her son, before Brooks told his mother that he and Jen could "talk privately." That prompted Meredith to give the pair space to finally hash things out face-to-face.

As Meredith moved to the bar, Jen began by thanking Brooks for coming to sit down and talk with her.

"I talked to your mom and I didn't understand what she was still hurt about, and then she told me, and it really broke my heart because I had no idea that any comments I made, that you had taken them like that," Jen said.

Recalling homophobic tweets that were made about Brooks and "liked" from her official Twitter, Jen explained that she talked to her team about running her social media accounts and said that she has to take responsibility for others who may have "liked" such posts, as she has previously claimed was the case.

Noting that "by perception, it looks like it was you on social media," Brooks then told Jen he had "no clue" that the social media postings were being "liked" by someone on her team instead of her.

"I don't even know how to articulate the pain that I went through because of everything. And I don't want to get emotional again, but it was really difficult," Brooks said. "I've just been, like, on my own journey of self-exploration, and just to see what I was seeing on social media and hear the terms that have been used growing up as a weapon against me, like, calling me a sissy bitch or whatever else, honestly it's really difficult for me to talk about."

Brooks also said that he had a problem with the drama surrounding himself and Jen because he felt as though everyone would believe Jen "before I even had a voice to talk for myself."

"And that's where it was really hard, because I felt like I didn't have a voice anymore and that it was being taken away from me," Brooks added.

In response, Jen told him, "I would never want you to feel that I somehow outed you." She later added, "Now, knowing what you're going through, I can see how that would hurt you."

With Brooks and Jen finally making up, Jen began to shed a few tears before Brooks gave her a hug and assured her everything was okay.

In a confessional, Meredith explained, "At the end of all of this, the only thing I want is peace for my child." She also noted that it was "a massive relief" to see Jen and her son on good terms with one another.

Joining the pair back at the table in the restaurant, Meredith sat beside her son while Jen told her, "This has been on my heart forever."

"You have such an amazing son," she added. "I feel so much better that we talked."