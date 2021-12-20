RHOSLC: Tensions Rise as the Ladies Partake in Pho Dinner: 'Is Everyone Really Being This Fake?'

The ladies of the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City are not shying away from sharing their feelings.

On Sunday night's episode of the popular Bravo series, castmembers Jen Shah, Heather Gay, Jennie Nguyen, Meredith Marks, Lisa Barlow, Whitney Rose, and Mary Cosby each took part in a traditional Vietnamese dinner, which was organized by Jennie to introduce the women to her culture, as well as bring about peace following Jen's arrest and the group's rocky trip to Vail, Colorado.

Before the outing even fully began, tensions were already high when Meredith noticed Jen walking in with Heather and Whitney. Glaring at the trio as they made their way towards her, Meredith turned to Jennie and asked, "Is that Jen? ... Didn't we all have this conversation not to invite me if you invited her?"

Jennie, however, explained why she didn't leave Jen out, despite Meredith's past pleas to do so. "I feel like, I'm doing it at a peace garden, I want it to be peaceful, I don't want any drama," she shared, though Meredith cut her off, stating that Jen is the one who "starts all the drama."

With Meredith and Jen remaining cordial, the women made their way to their themed dining area, sans Mary, who was running late, but showed not long after. As Mary and Heather talked over their past feud in Vail, Whitney confided in Jen about how the dinner was going.

"Are we even in reality or am I tripping on shrooms right now? Like, is this even real? Is everyone really being this fake?" she asked Jen, who confirmed, "Yeah, they are."

Mary couldn't help but overhear Whitney's comment, and called her out in front of the group. Whitney, however, explained that it was uncomfortable for her to see all the women acting as though there weren't issues within their friendships.

As the women all looked around to each other, Jennie spoke up and acknowledged the awkwardness, including that surrounding Jen's arrest. Jen then told her that she was right and offered to talk about it with the other women. There, she doubled down on her claims of innocence and that she had no involvement with the allegations that are currently against her.

After Jen plead her case, Mary told her that she "did not talk" about her while the women were on the trip to Vail, before flashback scenes from episodes prior proved the opposite. "She said horrible things about Jen in Vail," Heather said in a confessional.

The ladies then erupted and talked over one another, with Jennie screaming that "everyone" had talked about Jen, while Lisa and Mary traded words. Jennie also became upset by Mary's reiteration that she did not talk about Jen on the getaway.

"Okay, this is f— bulls—. Mary is so full of s—," she exclaimed, before telling Jen that Mary confessed to believing that Jen was guilty. "You talked about her as much as we did. Don't lie Mary, don't lie!"

Added Jennie in a confessional: "If you're going to talk s— about Jen behind her back, then own up to it. Since you're a lady of God, be more honest — because you preach to your congregation about honesty. Mary, be honest about it. Stop lying!"

Tensions then continued to rise, and when Jennie told Mary that she didn't care about her, Mary left the group and was joined by Meredith, who accompanied her away, noting, "I've had enough of this s—." An upset Jen then got up from the table and joined Mary as well.

Back at the table, Lisa expressed her emotions and how she felt betrayed by the other women for not sticking up for her, especially Meredith. But when Meredith began to exit, Lisa begged her to stay for support.

The ladies eventually found themselves gathered back together at the table within the park, where Heather led an apology to Jen for the women making her situation more about them. "We've made everything you're going through about us, and if anyone in the world kind of understands what you're facing publicly and in terms of, like, an obligation to your family and responsibility, it's the women at this table," she said to end the episode.