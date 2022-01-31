RHOSLC's Meredith Marks Reacts to Lisa Barlow's Explosive Rant About Her: It's 'Incomprehensible'

"I don't really understand that," Meredith Marks said of Lisa Barlow's hot mic moment during the recent episode of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City

Meredith Marks is giving her take on Lisa Barlow's expletive-filled rant on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City

During Sunday night's episode, Barlow was upset about the state of her friendship with Marks and she felt that her friend of 10 years has been more loyal to costar Mary Cosby at the time. Because of that, Barlow had an outburst about Marks behind closed doors and her remarks were captured by the show's audio engineers.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Meredith can go f--- herself. I'm done with her because I'm not a f---ing whore and I don't cheat on my husband," said Barlow, 48, after getting angry at a Cinco de Mayo gathering hosted by Jen Shah. "Her and her dumb f---ing family that poses. Why don't you own a house? Oh, wait, you can't, because your husband changes jobs every five minutes?"

Barlow also called Meredith "fake" as she made additional allegations about her castmate's sex life. "F--- you! That f------ piece of s--- garbage whore. I f---ing hate her. She's a whore. She's f----- half of New York. She can go f--- herself," Barlow added.

Addressing the matter on Watch What Happens Live Sunday, Marks told host Andy Cohen that she's "trying to still decipher" what she might have done to "trigger" that reaction from Barlow.

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF SALT LAKE CITY Meredith Marks; Lisa Barlow | Credit: Heidi Gutman/Bravo

"When Lisa apologized to me later on, she told me somebody told her that I said her house was ugly and that's why she felt that that tirade was justified," Marks, 50, said. "I don't really understand that. That seems quite vapid to me."

Marks said she "had certain clues" that Barlow was harboring those feelings toward her, including blocking Marks' husband and children from viewing her Instagram Stories.

"But this level of hate is far beyond anything I could've ever imagined," Marks continued. "The lies that she spewed, it's just incomprehensible."

Commenting on the allegations that she's "slept with half of New York," Marks suggested that Barlow could be "projecting."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF SALT LAKE CITY Lisa Barlow and Meredith Marks | Credit: Andrew Peterson/Bravo

"Seth and I have been very honest. We've had moments where we dated other people. We have not dated a lot of other people. I could not even have 10 boyfriends because I've never slept with 10 people in my life," said Marks, claiming that Barlow could potentially be "projecting" about her own family issues.

Barlow briefly addressed her remarks about Marks during a recent Watch What Happens Live appearance. "I have a little rant that I'm not proud of," she said on the Jan. 23 episode. "But I hit my boiling point."