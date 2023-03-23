'RHOSLC' Star Meredith Marks Is 'Beyond Happy to Be Alive and Well' After Her Car Careened Off Snowy Cliff

"This is a reminder to always be grateful," wrote the RHOSLC star alongside an Instagram video of a vehicle she was riding in stuck in a pile of snow

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 23, 2023 08:08 PM
RHOSLC Star Meredith Marks Is 'Beyond Happy to Be Alive and Well' After Her Car Careened off a Snowy Cliff
Photo: getty; meredith marks/instagram

Meredith Marks is counting her blessings.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star, 51, shared Thursday in an Instagram post that she is "beyond happy to be alive and well" after she and her friend Kathy were involved in a car accident.

"This photo was taken moments before our driver, Brent, was fortunately able to maneuver the car into the snowbank, as we were headed to crash off of a cliff in Utah," Marks explained alongside a photo of the two inside a vehicle as well as a short clip of the car stuck in a pile of snow.

Marks assured her followers that everyone was "all okay and safe" after the incident that "could have been far more horrible" and asked drivers to be cautious.

"Please be careful on the roads, especially during this season with the most snow in Park City that we have seen in decades," she added. (The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the area.)

She continued, "Many times in life we dwell on things of little importance rather than being grateful for the positive things that we have."

Before the release of RHOSLC's third season last year, Marks touched on mental health as she explained how her personal life impacted her while on the Bravo series.

"It was a trying year; there were some pretty dark times," she told Page Six in April. "As you know, I like to disengage. So at the end of last winter, I left Utah. I didn't come back here for about five or six months."

"I really needed time and space to process everything that had gone on — both within my family and my circle of friends, and how they handled what went on with my family," she added.

The jewelry designer revealed that she escaped to Provence, France, where she "found [her] zen" after dealing with drama from her costars, the death of her father, and her nephew's battle with addiction.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Marks, Whitney Rose, Heather Gay, Lisa Barlow, and Mary Cosby are set to return to the franchise for its fourth season. A release date has not yet been announced.

Related Articles
Meredith Marks Says, Jen Shah
Why Meredith Marks Hasn't Grilled Jen Shah: 'I Don't Want to Implicate Myself in a Federal Investigation'
RHOSLC's Heather Gay Finally Admits to Thinking Jen Shah Is Guilty in Dramatic Finale: 'I Am Overwhelmed with Grief'
Jen Shah's 'RHOSLC' Costars Claim She Asked Them for Money to Pay Legal Fees amid Court Battle
Jen and Sharrief Shah
Who Is Jen Shah's Husband? All About Sharrieff Shah
Jen Shah
Everything to Know About 'Real Housewives' Star Jen Shah's Fraud Case
Heather Gay. Credit: Koury Angelo
Heather Gay Says 'I Attribute All' of 'RHOSLC' to 'Second Lease on Life' After Leaving Mormon Church
Heather Gay Real Housewives of Salt Lake City
Heather Gay Admits 'Humiliating' Truth About 'RHOSLC ' Black Eye as Bravo Confirms Investigation
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF SALT LAKE CITY -- Season:1 -- Pictured: Jen Shah -- (Photo by: Chad Kirkland/Bravo)
'RHOSLC' 's Jen Shah Is 'Determined' to 'Emerge from This Experience a Better Person' as Prison Stint Looms
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF SALT LAKE CITY -- Season:3 -- Pictured: Jen Shah
Jen Shah Reports to Prison to Start Her 6.5-Year Sentence for Telemarketing Fraud Scheme
Meredith Marks Says, Jen Shah
'RHOSLC' 's Meredith Marks 'Shocked' by Jen Shah's Guilty Plea but Says 'It's Not My Job to Sentence Her'
Jen Shah Family
Jen Shah's 2 Kids: Everything to Know
Meredith Marks
Meredith Marks Opens Up About Leaving Salt Lake City for Months After 'Some Pretty Dark Times'
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JULY 19: Actor Jeremy Renner arrives at Lucrecia Martel's "Muta" presented by MIU MIU at a private residence on July 19, 2011 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images for MIU MIU)
Everything to Know About Jeremy Renner's Snowplow Accident and His Ongoing Recovery
RHOSLC's Heather Gay Finally Admits to Thinking Jen Shah Is Guilty in Dramatic Finale: 'I Am Overwhelmed with Grief'
'RHOSLC's' Heather Gay Finally Admits to Thinking Jen Shah Is Guilty: 'I Am Overwhelmed with Grief'
RHOSLC's Heather Gay Finally Admits to Thinking Jen Shah Is Guilty in Dramatic Finale: 'I Am Overwhelmed with Grief'
Heather Gay Says She's 'Smarter and Wiser' Since Calling Jen Shah the 'MVP' of 'RHOSLC' in 'Bad Mormon'
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF SALT LAKE CITY -- Pictured: Jen Shah
'RHOSLC' 's Jen Shah Says She Was Hospitalized After Suicide Attempt amid Legal Troubles: 'I Was Done'
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 18163 -- Pictured: Mary Cosby -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images); WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 19154 -- Pictured: Whitney Rose -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images)
Whitney Rose Says She Misses Mary M. Cosby on 'RHOSLC': 'She Brought a Lot'