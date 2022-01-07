RHOSLC Star Mary Cosby Skips Season 2 Reunion Taping

It is currently unclear whether Mary Cosby's absence from RHOSLC's season 2 reunion taping will mark the end of her time on the series

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City cast just filmed the show's season 2 reunion special — but don't expect to see Mary Cosby.

PEOPLE confirms that Cosby, 49, was not in attendance for Thursday's taping. It is currently unclear whether this will mark the end of Cosby's time on RHOSLC.

A rep for Cosby did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Housewives executive producer Andy Cohen previously said at the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 3 reunion in 2013 that Adrienne Maloof's absence from the event ended her time on the franchise — a rule he seemingly put into place after Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jacqueline Laurita decided at the last minute not to attend the season 3 reunion, years earlier in 2011.

The only other Housewife ever to skip a reunion was Lisa Vanderpump, though the RHOBH star announced she was leaving the show the day before the reunion's filming.

Ahead of the upcoming season 2 reunion special, Cohen, 53, shared behind-the-scenes moments from the taping's set on Thursday. The Watch What Happens Live host posted a selfie of himself with the caption: "#RHOSLC ready to go!"

Cohen also shared videos of himself speaking to some of the Salt Lake City-based ladies without showing their faces on camera. While in conversation with Barlow, 47, she said she felt the taping was "going good."

"I can't wait to get into more," she continued. "This afternoon is going to be rough. It's a lot!"

Speaking to Shah, Cohen said he didn't expect her to wear the outfit that she chose. He said it'll likely "really surprise" fans.

"What? I was supposed to come in here in, like, a cloak?" said Shah as Cohen noted he was expecting a more "demure" look from her.

As he engaged with Marks, 50, she teased her reunion outfit by saying: "I do love a feather!"

RHOSLC premiered on Bravo in November 2020. On the show, Cosby's biggest storylines involved her marriage to her step-grandfather, Robert Cosby, Jr., and the controversy surrounding her congregation at Faith Temple Pentecostal Church.

Recently, Nguyen confronted Cosby for a racially-charged comment she made about Nguyen's "slanted eyes."

Cosby later apologized to Nguyen for her remarks, saying: "I will never walk down that road. I apologize." After the comment aired, Cosby tweeted in part, "I was coming from a place of a compliment!"

Earlier this season, Cosby addressed the controversial remark she made about Mexicans by posting an apology to her Instagram page. "I would like to take this opportunity to address a comment I made on the last episode of RHOSLC. I used poor judgment in my choice of words. Please accept my apologies," she said at the time.

"I was not trying to single out the Mexican culture. I am African American and I know racism first hand. I've lived it daily my entire life. It is important to me that you hear this apologize directly from me. My comment was wreckless [sic] .. unintentional. I am truly sorry!" Cosby's apology concluded.

Also this season, Shah has been at the center of her own scandal. She was arrested in March 2021 and charged with conspiring to commit wire fraud and money laundering, along with her longtime assistant Stuart Smith. They were accused of carrying out a nationwide telemarketing scheme since 2012 and are now facing federal charges.

Shah pleaded not guilty in April and has since claimed she is innocent on the current season. Her trial is scheduled for March in New York. In November, Smith pleaded guilty to the charges.