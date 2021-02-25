RHOSLC: Mary Cosby's Husband Says 'Grandfather F—er' Comment Was 'Very Offensive'

"This granddaddy junk is stupid," Robert Cosby Sr. said on part three of the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City reunion

Mary Cosby's husband, Robert Cosby Sr., has been a topic of conversation for much of the inaugural season of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City — and now, it's his turn to say his piece.

Robert Sr. made an appearance on part three of the RHOSLC reunion on Wednesday alongside his wife, where he addressed Jen Shah's controversial "grandfather f---er" comment.

"This granddaddy junk is stupid," he said. "I was 22 years old when I married [Mary's grandmother], now whose granddaddy was I? I wasn't even anybody's daddy yet. I don't like that. I don't like that at all."

Mary wed Robert Sr., her late grandmother's second husband, in an "arranged" marriage. The two have been together for over 20 years and share a teenage son, Robert Jr.

Earlier in the season, Jen insulted Mary's marriage within earshot of her costar during an especially heated moment at a party.

"You think she's a f---ing good friend? Good luck with that," Jen told one of the other Housewives. "You're going to go with Mary? Who f----s her grandfather? That's the truth!"

When asked about the comment during Wednesday's reunion, Robert Sr. said he was offended and jumped to his wife's defense.

"That's very offensive, for someone to say that, that's hurtful," he said. "But I'm used to it. I don't like people messing with my wife."

"Mary is a great mother and a great wife," he added. "I love her."

Jen apologized to both Robert Sr. and Mary, admitting that she was out of line.

"You don't have to worry about," Robert Sr. replied.

Mary previously opened up about her unconventional marriage, saying that while it certainly isn't perfect, she's "happy."

"We're happy," she said during last week's episode as she became emotional. "You can't say or do anything to take happiness away from me. It's hard to get. If you can find that in a man, it doesn't matter where he came from."