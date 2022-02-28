Mary Cosby previously explained her absence from the season 2 reunion, saying she felt the other women would "tell lies" about her

RHOSLC Cast Reacts After Mary Cosby Skips Reunion: 'I Wish She Was Here'

On Sunday night, part one of the reunion special aired, with cast members Jen Shah, Meredith Marks, Heather Gay, Lisa Barlow, Whitney Rose and Jennie Nguyen gathering to look back on the drama from the past few months.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Missing from the group was Mary, who had faced controversy surrounding her congregation at the Faith Temple Pentecostal Church, as well as backlash to the racially-charged comments she made throughout the season.

As the ladies gathered on the reunion's set, which was transformed into a winter wonderland, Jennie was first to notice that Mary was nowhere to be seen, before Heather also took notice as well.

As host Andy Cohen began the taping, he revealed the reason behind Mary's absence from the special.

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF SALT LAKE CITY Credit: Chad Kirkland/Bravo

"Well, it should be apparent to all of you that Mary chose not to join us tonight," he said. "Disappointing, to say the least."

As Whitney wondered why Mary had not shown up, Andy revealed, "I spoke to her the other day, she was pretty upset about everyone speaking behind her back about her church."

Noting that he "encouraged" Mary to come to the reunion special to "defend" herself, Andy then told Whitney that Mary "was very upset" at her for describing her as a "predator." He added: "[She] was stunned by that and kept bringing that up."

Whitney replied, "I wish she was here, because I've tried to have conversations with her throughout the season, and she would not afford me the respect of a conversation. And now we still don't get to talk about it."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Heather then echoed Whitney's sentiments, saying she too wished Mary had attended. "Mary said so many insightful things in confessional and I gained respect for Mary watching the episodes," she said. "She has this weird ability to read everybody like the bible."

When asked to provide an example, Heather mentioned when Mary said in a confessional that Lisa "doesn't know how to be real." The statement, however, upset Lisa, though Heather reminded her that Mary also said unflattering things about her too.

But when Jennie pointed out that Mary called Whitney "a whore," Heather backtracked, as Whitney explained: "The thing about Mary — and I understand what Heather is saying — is Mary ... does have great moments of great wisdom and insight."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Heather also explained that she was upset Mary had not shown up for Meredith, who she described as Mary's "ride or die" throughout the second season.

"After everything that went down, Meredith could use as many people supporting her as possible. And Mary's not here to do that," she said. "And that makes me mad."

When asked by Andy how she felt about Mary not being there, Meredith responded, "I have mixed feelings about it."

"I'm not sure the show is very healthy for Mary, but, you know, I like having her support," she added.

RELATED VIDEO: RHOSLC's Mary Cosby Claps Backs After Her Religion Is Questioned: 'I Worship the God in Me'

Last month, PEOPLE confirmed that Mary was not in attendance for the taping of the season 2 reunion special on Jan. 6.

The news came as a shock to Bravo fans, as many wondered whether this would mark the end of Mary's time on the RHOSLC.

Multiple sources close to production told PEOPLE earlier this month that Mary has not filmed for the third season of the show, despite denying reports of her departure on Twitter.

"Mary has not been filming," an insider previously told PEOPLE. "Her tweet is surprising as she knew her fate on the show by not showing up at the reunion."