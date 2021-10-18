RHOSLC's Jennie Nguyen Opens Up About Husband Duy's Sister Wife Proposal: 'It Was Shocking'

"I didn't know what to say," admitted the Bravo star

Needless to say, Real Housewives of Salt Lake City newcomer Jennie Nguyen was caught off guard by her husband Duy Tran's proposition on Sunday's episode of the Bravo show.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen after the episode aired, Nguyen reacted to Tran's suggestion that they recruit a sister wife to help them conceive more children.

"It was shocking," she told host Andy Cohen. "If you can imagine sitting there, it's like, 'Are you serious? Are you just going to bring this up now and not discuss this with me prior?' It was shocking to me. I didn't know what to say."

"If murder was not a felony, he would have been dead," she joked.

That said, the concept of sister wives is not uncommon in the Utah area, Nguyen noted.

"It's not something new in Utah," she said. "We're used to the idea, so it's not something new for us."

Nguyen admitted it's been hard to maneuver her husband's desire for more children with her own opposing stance. (She previously suffered multiple miscarriages and experienced a stillbirth.)

"With every family, we have family planning. And we have discussed having a big family and what we wanted," she said. "He's still stuck in that moment [of wanting more kids]. But, you know, life dealt me and him a different hand. So I'm trying to deal with it and [have] moved on. He has not."

Nguyen and Tran share three kids. Throughout the show's second season, the couple has been at odds over the expansion of their family.

During Sunday's episode, Tran argued that they needed to have more children in order to "help replenish this Earth right now," saying "it needs more good people." Nguyen said she didn't have "the energy" to welcome more kids and once again explained that she's "not capable" of conceiving another child.

"There's no guarantee the baby will be healthy," she added.

Tran suggested, "What if we get a sister wife?"

"Are you serious right now?" Nguyen responded. "Okay, so you can't have kids with me. So now you're going to [be] like, 'Okay, let's have a sister wife,' because you want more kids regardless of how I feel. Are you serious right now?"

"I don't want to talk to you about it," she added. "I'm pissed."