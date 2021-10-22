"I have this empty feeling that more children, I think, will fulfill the emptiness in my heart," Duy tells his wife in a sneak peek at Sunday's episode

RHOSLC's Jennie Nguyen's Husband Says He Feels 'Empty' Without More Kids: 'I Know What I Want'

Jennie Nguyen and her husband Duy can't seem to get on the same page when it comes to the idea of welcoming more kids into their family.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Sunday's episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Jennie and Duy sit down for an emotional conversation after he suggested the couple invite a sister wife into their marriage so they can have more kids.

"Why would you want me to share you with somebody?" Jennie says while wiping away tears. "I know you don't want to hurt me and you don't want me to feel this way, but you're not putting yourself in my shoes."

"You know, you're my best friend. My greatest fear is that I don't want to lose you," Duy responds. "I don't want to sacrifice our relationship. But I have this empty feeling that more children, I think, will fulfill the emptiness in my heart."

Jennie and Duy share three children. But the Bravo newbie's journey to motherhood was not easy — she previously revealed that she suffered 10 miscarriages and lost a daughter at 42 weeks.

While talking to Duy, she suggests that perhaps his desire for more kids comes from unresolved trauma from losing their daughter. But when she presents the idea of him going to a therapist, he quickly shuts it down.

"There's nothing wrong with me to get help," he says. "I know what I want."

During the most recent episode of RHOSLC, Jennie recalled losing their child, sharing that she had to undergo an emergency C-section at the time because her daughter's "heart rate was dropping."

Things took a turn for the worse and the baby died. "No one knows why," Jennie said. "We lost our baby girl and ... [Duy] went through the whole thing. I was sedated, so I didn't see the experience."

"For me, I cannot comprehend the whole thing because I wasn't coherent ... They tried to resuscitate her, they tried to bring her back, [Duy] was there the whole time," she continued. "I think there's something inside of him that feels like he lost something."