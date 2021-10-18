RHOSLC: Jennie Nguyen's Husband Duy Suggests They Get a Sister Wife So They Can Have More Kids

"I had 13 pregnancies with three living kids and one stillbirth," Jennie Nguyen said during Sunday's episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City

Jennie Nguyen and husband Duy are at odds when it comes to the idea of welcoming more kids into their family.

On Sunday night's episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, the couple — who are already parents to three children — clashed about expanding their family, since Duy wants more kids while Jennie does not.

Early in the episode, Jennie met up with fellow castmates Meredith Marks and Lisa Barlow at the Fish Kiss Fish Spa, where the trio relaxed and caught up with one another about all the latest going on in their lives.

Telling Lisa and Meredith that she wanted their input on a situation she was faced with, Jennie explained to the pair that she had "a little issue" within her marriage. "I am at a place where I don't want any more kids," she said.

"I'm older, I tied my tubes, I have three wonderful children, but Duy comes to me and is like, 'I want more kids,'" Jennie continued, adding, "I don't think I could handle another child."

Pointing out how she has suffered from numerous miscarriages in the past, Jennie said, "It's hard, it's emotionally draining."

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF SALT LAKE CITY Season:2 Pictured: Jennie Nguyen

"I had 13 pregnancies with three living kids and one stillbirth," Jennie then noted, as she began to get emotional. "My daughter passed away when she was 42 weeks. [She was] my second pregnancy — that's when I had the stillbirth."

In a confessional, Jennie explained that doctors felt an emergency c-section was the best way to deliver her daughter "because her heart rate was dropping."

Noting that her little one was "fine" for the first hour, Jennie shared that things then took a turn for the worse and she died. "No one knows why," she shared.

"We lost our baby girl and ... [Duy] went through the whole thing," Jennie added to Meredith and Lisa of her husband. "I was sedated so I didn't see the experience."

"For me, I cannot comprehend the whole thing because I wasn't coherent ... They tried to resuscitate her, they tried to bring her back, [Duy] was there the whole time," she continued, adding of her husband, "... I think there's something inside of him that feels like he lost something."

Jennie said that after their newborn daughter's death, Duy shaved his head, a tradition that she noted is common within their culture when they mourn the death of a loved one. "It's part of the respect and knowing that I'm giving up this image to mourn you," Jennie said.

The mother of three added that she knows Duy is still affected by the loss of their daughter, and the other miscarriages that she suffered, which is why he is so adamant about having more kids. "It's hard, but I can't do it," Jennie admitted.

Meredith and Lisa then told Jennie that she should consider couples therapy with her husband, to make sure they can be on the same page and move forward in life together.

Later in the episode, Jennie and Duy enjoyed a skiing date together where they reflected on their marriage and their three children, who Duy described as "phenomenal."

When Jennie turned the conversation towards having more kids, Duy explained that he wants to expand their brood to populate the world with "good" individuals. "I think we need to have more kids so we can help replenish this Earth right now," he explained. "This world's in bad shape, it needs more good people."

Noting that she doesn't have "the energy" to welcome more kids, Jennie expressed her concerns to her husband, telling him, "Atomically, I'm not capable. There's no guarantee the baby will be healthy."

"One miscarriage is hard enough for a mom, I went through ten ... I don't want to continue to feel like something's wrong with me," she added. Duy then told her that he understood where she was coming from, but that didn't change the fact that he wants more kids.

Duy then suggested to Jennie that they could get a surrogate, which prompted her say, "Our life is wonderful right now, why would you want to change it?" before he then suggested that the couple could welcome a sister wife into their dynamic.

The suggestion did not go over well with Jennie, however, who became angry with Duy. "Are you serious right now?" she questioned, before Duy informed her that he was 100% onboard with the idea.