RHOSLC's Jennie Nguyen Addresses 'Offensive' 2020 Facebook Posts: 'Sorry for the Pain They Caused'

Jennie Nguyen, who joined the cast of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City in season 2, apologized for “hurtful” Facebook posts that recently resurfaced

Jennie Nguyen is owning up to her past mistakes.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star, 44, issued an apology on Instagram on Wednesday after old Facebook posts of hers allegedly resurfaced – some of which criticized the Black Lives Matter movement, the nationwide protests and riots following the death of George Floyd, and more, according to Page Six.

"I want to acknowledge and apologize for my deleted Facebook posts from 2020 that resurfaced today," Nguyen began her statement, which she captioned "#hateisavirus."

Jennie Nguyen Credit: Jennie Nguyen/instagram

"At the time, I thought I was speaking out against violence, but I have since learned how offensive and hurtful my words were," the reality star continued.

"It's why I deactivated that account more than a year ago and why I continue to try to learn about perspectives different from my own," the mom of three explained. "I regret those posts and am sincerely sorry for the pain they caused."

PEOPLE's request for comment from Bravo was not immediately returned.

Nguyen's public apology comes shortly after she expressed her frustration with fellow RHOSLC cast member Mary Cosby for saying that she loved her "slanted eyes" during the show's Jan. 2 episode.

"It is insulting to our Asian culture to call me that, and it comes across as racist," Nguyen said in a confessional. "And it's shocking cause Mary should be more educated and understand it's not appropriate to say stuff like that."