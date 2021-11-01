RHOSLC: Jen Shah Recalls Trauma from Past Incident with Former Designer: 'I Can't Trust Anybody'

"He took my kindness and repaid me by making it look like I mistreated him, which was not the case at all," Jen Shah said during Sunday's episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City

Jen Shah is dealing with a ghost from her past.

On Sunday night's episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Jen was forced to relive past drama with her former designer, Koa Johnson, when Lisa Barlow mentioned him during a sit-down conversation between the two.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

After Lisa told Jen that she thought it was important for her to "have healthy friendships," she then asked her if she could talk about Koa, who accused the reality star of verbal assault earlier this year in a leaked audio recording.

According to Lisa's confessional, Koa was a former employee of Jen's that she thought of "like family" and trusted with making her a dress for a "very important event," which Jen claimed he didn't follow through on.

But as fellow cast member Whitney Rose detailed in her own confessional, Koa was not in the wrong as it was allegedly Jen who did not get the dress details to him in time, a claim which the designer has backed.

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Credit: Bravo

Continuing her confessional, Lisa then explained how the audio leak "was definitely not flattering for Jen," before Whitney sided Koa once more, claiming that he did not leak the audio and had no idea who did.

Heather Gay, in her own confessional, then noted that "everyone in Utah heard the leaked audio," before Meredith Marks joked that there were a few memorable lines that stood out from the outburst, including Shah allegedly saying, "How many people do you need to make one f------ dress?" and "Will you f------ shut the f--- up?"

Speaking to Lisa, Jen said she made Koa part of her team and didn't do her "normal due diligence" when she hired him. "I can't trust anybody," she said, adding in her confessional, "He took my kindness and repaid me by making it look like I mistreated him, which was not the case at all."

Lisa explained that she brought Koa up after seeing online that he was receiving gifts from Whitney. "It was bothering me that other people in our friend group were supporting him and sending him gifts," she said.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Later in the episode, the drama involving Koa continued when Jen and Heather met up for a girls' night. There, Heather explained how Meredith wanted all the ladies to take part in an upcoming getaway.

After mentioning everyone who would be involved, Jen told Heather how Lisa had brought up Koa during their previous conversation. Calling it a "very touchy topic," Jen reiterated how Lisa questioned why Whitney was sending Koa gifts.

RELATED VIDEO: RHOSLC's Jen Shah Talks 'Ignorance' and 'Double Standard' of Calling Women of Color 'Scary'

Though Heather explained to Jen that she was unaware that Whitney had done such a thing, Heather backed her up and said she didn't believe that Whitney would send products to anyone for free.

She then asked Jen why she believed Lisa brought that to her attention, which prompted Jen to say that Lisa was trying to single Whitney out as a bad friend.

Agreeing with Jen, Heather explained how it seemed to be an odd thing for Lisa to do, as she had recently gotten off the phone with Whitney, who said that Lisa had just invited her to an event.