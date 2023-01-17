A Month Ahead of Jen Shah's Prison Date, Judge Orders Drug Tests and Mental Healthcare After Release

Jen Shah will attend mental health treatment after serving time in prison.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star — who was sentenced to 6.5 years in prison for fraud related to a telemarketing scheme — has been ordered to attend mental health services upon her release, according to court documents.

The judgment obtained by PEOPLE states that Shah, 49, will seek the services while she's under five years of supervised release.

A judge also ordered Shah to continue her mental health medication upon her release from prison. Shah's probation officer will be in charge of approving her mental health treatment center. She'll also be required to submit to at least three drug tests within 15 days of her prison release.

Shah will also be required to pay restitution totaling $6.64 million, which she will pay off in installments equaling 15 percent of her gross income.

bravo

Shah has spoken openly about her mental health on RHOSLC.

During a December episode, she revealed to costars that she'd attempted suicide amid the legal trouble. "I almost committed suicide. I tried to — OK?" she said later adding, "I locked myself in the bathroom and [my husband Sharrieff Shah] was so scared, he had to kick the door down because he didn't know what I was going to do, and Coach had to take me to the hospital."

She also said she spent "two and a half days" hospitalized.

Chris Haston/Bravo via Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Shah was sentenced on Jan. 6.

Her attorney Priya Chaudhry issued a statement to PEOPLE after the decision: "Jen Shah deeply regrets the mistakes that she has made and is profoundly sorry to the people she has hurt. Jen has faith in our justice system, understands that anyone who breaks the law will be punished, and accepts this sentence as just. Jen will pay her debt to society and when she is a free woman again, she vows to pay her debt to the victims harmed by her mistakes."

Shah also addressed the courtroom during her sentencing, saying, "I am sorry. My actions have hurt innocent people. I want to apologize by saying, I am doing all I can to earn the funds to pay restitution."