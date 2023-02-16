Entertainment TV 'RHOSLC' 's Jen Shah Is 'Determined' to 'Emerge from This Experience a Better Person' as Prison Stint Looms The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star is expected to report to a prison somewhere in the "Texas region," where she will serve her 78-month sentence, on Friday By Stephanie Wenger Stephanie Wenger Instagram Twitter Stephanie Wenger is a TV Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She joined the brand in 2021 as digital news writer, spanning across the site's verticals. She previously contributed to E! Online, HollywoodLife, Discover Los Angeles, Oscar.com and Hollywood.com. She appeared on air at AfterBuzz TV. She began her journalism career as an intern at Good Morning America and Access Hollywood. She graduated from Boston University with a Bachelor's in communications and received a Master's in journalism from the University of Southern California. Ahead of the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star, 49, reporting to a prison somewhere in the "Texas region" on Friday to begin her 78-month (6.5 years) sentence, her attorney Priya Chaudhry issued a statement to PEOPLE on Thursday. "Jen Shah's resolve to make her victims whole and to turn her life around is unyielding," the statement read. "She is committed to serving her sentence with courage and purpose, fueled by her desire to make amends for the hurt she has caused and to help others in her new community." Jen Shah sentencing. NBC News Everything to Know About Real Housewives Star Jen Shah's Fraud Case The statement continued: "No obstacle will deter Jen from making the most of her time in prison and she's determined to make restitution to those whose lives she has impacted. "Her path ahead will be filled with challenges, but with the unwavering love and support of her family and friends, Jen is prepared to face these challenges head-on and emerge from this experience a better person who makes a positive impact on others." Shah and one of her assistants, Stuart Smith, were originally arrested in March 2021; they initially pleaded not guilty in April 2021. Her assistant pled guilty in November 2021, but Shah maintained her innocence until a court hearing in July 2022 when she reversed her plea. RELATED VIDEO: RHOSLC's Jen Shah Sentenced to 6.5 Years in Federal Prison for Fraud Scheme RHOSLC's Jen Shah 'Vows to Pay Her Debt' as She's Sentenced to 6.5 Years in Federal Prison for Fraud Scheme "Ms. Shah is a good woman who crossed a line. She accepts full responsibility for her actions and deeply apologizes to all who have been harmed," Chaudhry told PEOPLE at the time. "Ms. Shah is also sorry for disappointing her husband, children, family, friends, and supporters. Jen pled guilty because she wants to pay her debt to society and put this ordeal behind her and her family." Last month, a New York judge sentenced her to 6.5 years in prison. She also received five years of supervision after her sentence "to make sure you don't end up committing another crime," Judge Sidney Stein told Shah. The reality star also addressed her younger son and her father directly: "To my baby Omar, Mommy is so sorry you were woken up at gunpoint. My late father, I want to tell him I am sorry. I am humbled by your love for me." Jen Shah Instagram RHOSLC Star Jen Shah Pleads Guilty to Fraud in Telemarketing Scandal Court documents obtained by PEOPLE showed victim impact statements for Shah's alleged wrongdoings. One man said he "wasted about $40,000 trying to do good for my family," while another said they paid $100,000. Two of the victims who gave statements said the scam drove them to homelessness. Chaudhry told PEOPLE at the time: "Ms. Shah is devastated by the suffering she has caused these people. She vows to dedicate her life to trying to make each one whole." Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Shah filmed some episodes of RHOSLC between her arrest and sentencing — though she did not film the show's season 3 reunion.