'RHOSLC' 's Jen Shah Says She Was Hospitalized After Suicide Attempt amid Legal Troubles: 'I Was Done'

Jen Shah opened up about a prior suicide attempt on Tuesday's episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

During a road trip with Lisa Barlow and Heather Gay, Jen, 49, revealed she was hospitalized for nearly three days after attempting to take her own life.

"I almost committed suicide. I tried to — OK?" she told the two women, adding, "Because your friend [Chris Harrington] is heartless and decided to drag me and my entire family."

During a confessional, Jen said the suicide attempt came after the Instagram account @shahxposed surfaced. Around that time, she was charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with a telemarketing scheme.

"I have always felt like I'm a pretty strong person, but when I found out about Shahxposed, it came on a day that I was dealing with a lot of negativity with the trial," she said. "And I got to the point that day where I was done."

"I locked myself in the bathroom and Coach [husband Sharrieff Shah] was so scared, he had to kick the door down because he didn't know what I was going to do, and Coach had to take me to the hospital," she continued. "I was there for two-and-a-half days."

During the conversation with Lisa and Heather, the trio spoke about the impact the online "bullying" had on Jen's mental health. "You guys have no f—ing idea. You have no idea," Jen said through tears.

"The bullying is not OK! I don't think that it's OK and I love you and I have been ride or die for you. It's not about that. It's about —" Heather said before trailing off as Jen wiped her tears.

"Do you know how hard it was for me to talk to you because I do love and care," Jen said in response. "It really hurt my feelings."

Heather replied, "I do get it, and you need to recognize the cycle."

But Jen didn't respond well. "Oh, I need to recognize the cycle? You all have cycles," she said before storming out of the lunch.

The weight of the conversation stuck with the women. "Jen just drops something so heavy Bob the Builder couldn't even move it," Lisa told cameras.

In July, Jen pled guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

"Ms. Shah is a good woman who crossed a line," Priya Chaudhry, an attorney for the reality star, told PEOPLE at the time. "She accepts full responsibility for her actions and deeply apologizes to all who have been harmed. Ms. Shah is also sorry for disappointing her husband, children, family, friends, and supporters. Jen pled guilty because she wants to pay her debt to society and put this ordeal behind her and her family."

Jen was first arrested in Utah in 2021 alongside her assistant Stuart Smith — for allegedly orchestrating a phone scam to defraud people over the age of 55.

She confessed to a judge in July. "We used interstate telephones and emails. I knew many of the purchasers were over the age of 55. I am so sorry," the reality star said, per a tweet from Inner City Press's Matthew Russell Lee.

Jen is expected to be sentenced in January.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.

For more information on the warning signs of suicide, click here.