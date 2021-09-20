RHOSLC: Jen Shah and Heather Gay Make Up as Meredith Marks Defends Her Son Brooks' Sexuality

"He can go down whatever path or journey he wants and none of this is any of Jen's business," Meredith Marks said of her son in Sunday's episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City

Jen Shah and Heather Gay are letting bygones be bygones.

On Sunday's episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Jen had a candid conversation with her assistants in her home, reflecting on Ramadan as it approached. "I've done a lot of reflecting recently in my life and just reflecting what are the positive things in my life and just push out the negativity," she said in a confessional.

Admitting that she was aware that she "needs to be a better person all around," Jen placed a FaceTime call to Heather after explaining, "It's more than just saying it, I need to actually show these people that I love by my actions."

Answering the call, Heather listened to Jen explain that she wanted to see how she was and if the pair could get together. Despite feeling as though Jen "quit" on their friendship, Heather agreed to meet up with Jen, telling her that there is "lots to talk about."

Later in the episode, Heather goes shopping with Whitney Rose, where she tells her cousin that Jen approached her with plans to reconcile.

Upset by Heather's statement, Whitney tells the Beauty Lab + Laser owner that she is worried about the pair becoming friends again. "I picked you up off the floor," Whitney said, referring to how she helped Heather cope after the pair's fallout.

Noting that she thinks that she and Jen are "true friends" and that Jen "gets confused and lost in the wilderness," Heather defended her choice to meet up with Jen, though Whitney warned her not "to go right back to where you were."

"Make her work for it a little bit," Whitney continued, adding, "I really hope that things can change. I really hope that Jen can show up for you as a friend. We all know Jen's fun. Jen is a great time when you are with her, but you never know what Jen you're gonna get — so I'd be careful."

Towards the end of the episode, Heather and Jen finally had their planned sit-down with one another, where Jen made a grand entrance sliding down a sled inside of an elaborate ice castle where the pair agreed to meet. "Look at you! This is quite an entrance," Heather told her.

Moving inside the icy space, Heather and Jen began to hash things out, specifically the comments that Jen had made in the past about Heather on social media. Pointing out how Jen compared her to "sea mammals" and "Honey Boo Boo," Heather showed messages that Jen allegedly crafted with mean comments about her.

Jen defended herself, however, and asked Heather how she could believe that. "That's the problem. You believe the worst, you do! You're looking for something," she said, later questioning if she even belongs in their friend group's inner circle.

"I love you and want to be a friend to you, and not just first, second-year friend, like, cruise control, don't even have to think about it," Heather told Jen. "That is the type of friend I will continue to be, if that is what you want. Otherwise, we shouldn't be friends because I will not suspend my disbelief when people send me screenshots with your name on it, that it was made up ... But I don't care, if you can just promise to stop doing it."

Also in the second episode of the second season, Jen found herself involved in more drama with her other castmate, Meredith Marks. Though the two didn't share screen time with one another, Meredith told her husband that Jen was still attacking their son Brooks on social media.

"She's spoken on my behalf about things that I haven't even spoken to you about, or our entire family, and she wants to take control of my life and tell me what I am and when I'm gonna be it," Brooks told his mother in a flashback, referencing Jen's attack on his sexuality.

Meredith said she felt as though Jen had made "homophobic commentary" without knowing anything about his sexuality as the episode showed off Instagram comments that called Brooks a "privileged twink" — to which Jen had replied, "💯 to everything you said."

"He has not labeled himself as gay and she's busy labeling him that way," Meredith explained, before she added in a confessional, "All we want from Brooks is to identify as our son. No more, no less. He can go down whatever path or journey he wants and none of this is any of Jen's business. So perhaps it's best that she keeps her mouth shut."