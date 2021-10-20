RHOSLC's Heather Gay to Release 'Vulnerable' Memoir, Bad Mormon, About Leaving the Mormon Church

The book will also explore the challenges of raising three daughters as a single mother

Heather Gay is putting pen to paper.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star, 47, is writing a book about her departure from the Mormon church, embracing single motherhood and her journey to reality television, PEOPLE can exclusively announce. Titled Bad Mormon, the book will be published on July 26, 2022.

The "vulnerable" memoir follows Gay, who grew up Mormon and married into "church royalty," as she recounts the difficult but rewarding experience of navigating life following an unexpected divorce and the emotional decision to leave Mormonism behind.

"A good Mormon would never write a book like this! I'm excited to tell my story and talk about the parts of my life that never make the TV screen," Gay tells PEOPLE. "I hope that by sharing my experiences people will learn and grow from my mistakes, challenges and successes."

The book will also explore the challenges of raising three daughters as a single mother, her current views of God and religion and living her life in the spotlight on RHOSLC.

Gay joined RHOSLC for its inaugural season in 2020. She quickly became a fan favorite for her honest and witty attitude as a self-proclaimed "good Mormon gone bad." She stars alongside Lisa Barlow, Mary Cosby, Meredith Marks, Whitney Rose and Jen Shah.

Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, will publish Bad Mormon.