RHOP's Monique Samuels on a Future Friendship with Gizelle Bryant: 'She's Just Not My Cup of Tea, But I'm Always Willing to Try'
'RHOP' star Monique Samuels speaks about her apology to Gizelle Bryant at Candiace Dillard's wedding
