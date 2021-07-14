RHOP's Karen Huger Confirms She's Renewing Her Vows, Says Quarantine Was 'Good' for Her Marriage

Real Housewives of Potomac star Karen Huger and her husband Ray Huger plan to say "I do" once more!

"Stay tuned because that's a whole level of drama getting Ray down the aisle," Karen, 58, teased on The Wendy Williams Show, confirming the vow renewal is in the works. She added that she had to "compromise" when it came to planning the event because her husband preferred less glitz and glam.

The couple opened up about their marital woes in a therapy session on the Bravo series in season 5, with Ray, 74, stating that he "thinks" he's still in love with his wife.

Karen Huger and Ray Huger

"The pandemic has been really good on Ray and I, as you guys know, we went through a lot last year but what it did was it forced us to have conversations that we otherwise wouldn't have the time to have," the RHOP star told Wendy Williams of her quarantine with her husband. "He's all mine good, bad, indifferent."

Karen added that Ray telling their therapist he "thinks" he loves her motivated the reality star to work harder on their marriage.

"That hurt me more than anything physically he could have said about me, so that made me dig in deep and fight for our marriage," she said.

Karen and Ray plan to have their vow renewal for their 25th wedding anniversary in September.

The reality star was shocked during part three of the season 5 RHOP reunion special in December after Ray slipped in that he wanted to do the big anniversary ceremony after Robin Dixon and Juan Dixon brought up their wedding.

"I need to know the date of your wedding because I got a 25th anniversary coming up," Ray said. "And we might have a wedding of our own."

Karen got emotional, reflecting on their tumultuous year. "It was a hard year. And we worked, and I really didn't expect him to say this," she said at the time. "I always thought we would renew our vows on the 25th year. I just, you know, because of last year, didn't think that it was possible. So thank you for the love. I look forward to it."

During the season 6 premiere, the reality star revealed that her husband once took back the engagement ring he first gave her before they were supposed to wed.

"You remember you canceled my first wedding on me, right?" she told Ray, later explaining in a confessional, "Ray didn't actually get cold feet. Ray got pissed off. I traveled without letting him know initially, but he needed to know where I was going before I packed my bags."

Karen hinted that she's been thinking about doing a vow renewal during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live in April after host Andy Cohen quipped, "No matter how solid the relationship seems, no housewives' marriage will ever survive after an on-camera vow renewal."

Karen held up a sign that said "Disagree" in response.

"Karen disagrees, that could be a preview," Cohen, 53, exclaimed.

Karen Huger

The La Dame business owner, however, previously expressed skepticism about going down the aisle with Ray once again.

"I don't like jinxing things. Let's be real: Some people do that and then the divorce is right after that. I will be the first to say marriage is not easy; why mess with what's working? If you see me do a renewal, it will be something spiritual... and only if Ray wants it. But Ray says I'm such a pistol he could only do it once," she said on The Daily Dish podcast in 2019.