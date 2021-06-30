RHOP's Dr. Wendy Osefo Announces Memoir, Tears of My Mother, About Motherhood, Nigerian Upbringing

TEARS OF MY MOTHER: The Legacy of my Nigerian Upbringing will hit shelves in May 2022

Dr. Wendy Osefo can now add published author to her impressive resumé.

The Real Housewives of Potomac star has a new book, titled TEARS OF MY MOTHER: The Legacy of my Nigerian Upbringing, set to hit shelves in May 2022, PEOPLE can exclusively reveal.

"Motherhood is a layered concept and being able to examine it through this book from my lens of an immigrant and mother of three has opened my eyes to the many ways we as mothers carry the weight of our past into not only our future but that of our children," Osefo, 37, tells PEOPLE.

The book, published by Simon & Schuster imprint Gallery Books, will follow Osefo's emotionally intense and complicated relationship with her mother Susan Okuzu and how her Nigerian upbringing affected her life and her role as a mother.

"I hope readers will take from this book that it is never too late to make a change in your life and that of your own children," she continued. "We must prepare future generations not for our world, but the world they will live in when we are no longer here."

Wendy Osefo Credit: Miguel Djontu (Mesus Studios)

The reality star and college professor was born in Nigeria and raised in the United States by Okuzu, who "arrived in the States with a single suitcase and the fierce determination to make a better life for herself, a resolution that she would later pass on to her children," the book release said.

After completing her Bachelor's degree and two Master's, Osefo went on to become the first Black woman to obtain a doctorate in Public Affairs-Community Development from Rutgers University (Camden).

She is now a mother of three, professor at John Hopkins University and regular contributor on various cable news channels. In 2020, she joined Bravo's RHOP, becoming the first PhD-holder to be a cast member on the Real Housewives franchise.

After a successful run on the series last year, Osefo will again be appearing on the reality show for the upcoming sixth season, premiering July 11 at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

"Wendy has given her mother bragging rights for life," the release on her upcoming book said. "Yet she still grapples with how much she owes her mother and how she will blend her American experience and Nigerian legacy to raise her three children to be successful and happy in the world they live in now."