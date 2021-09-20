RHOP: Wendy Osefo Warns Mia Thornton to 'Tread Lightly' When Gossiping About Candiace Dillard

Candiace Dillard Bassett filmed a music video with her fellow cast members in Sunday's episode of The Real Housewives of Potomac

Mia Thornton is sharing her unfiltered thoughts about costar Candiace Dillard Bassett and her husband, Chris Bassett.

During Sunday's episode of The Real Housewives of Potomac, Mia, 36, began discussing how Candiace, 34, has Chris serve as her "husbandger" — husband and manager — while she tries to kick off her music career.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I don't want Candiace to just throw the whole marriage away because your husband's your manager," Mia commented to the cameras at the start of the episode before her involvement in Mia's music video for her song "Drive Back."

Mia added to her own husband, Gordon, "I'm thinking to myself, girl, if you continue down this road you're going to be a one hit wonder — and the album is going to flop."

Later, Candiace expressed her anxieties about the upcoming video, especially given her previous fight with Chris over the fact that he wouldn't be able to be present for much of the production.

Candiace Dillard Bassett and Mia Thornton Credit: Shannon Finney/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty (2)

"Because I'm not a signed artist, I am still footing the bill, and we spent well over $10,000 to shoot this video," Candiace said in her confessional. "It's a lot of pressure. I have to prove to a record label that I should be taken seriously as an artist."

"I'm completely devastated that Chris is going to miss the 'Drive Back' video, like, the last thing that I want is to give my mom fodder," she continued, referencing her mom Dorothy's past comments about Chris' manager gig.

While she was on the phone with Chris a few minutes later, he quickly grew agitated while trying to explain that Candiace would have to film the final scene — the one with her RHOP costars — in one take.

"Because the sun's gonna go down Candiace, the sun doesn't f------ wait," he said.

"Oh my god, you talk to me crazy sometimes," Candiace told Chris, who replied to her, "Sometimes I think that you don't realize who I am when you talk to me."

Candiace Dillard Bassett and Chris Bassett on THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF POTOMAC "Reunion" Candiace Dillard Bassett and Chris Bassett | Credit: Heidi Gutman/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

"I'm sorry. No, you don't realize who I am," Candiace said, adding, "Technically as my manager, you work for me. I don't work for you."

"All I'm saying is that if I'm telling you that I have something under control then you should be okay with it. Have I f----- anything up?" Chris asked.

"No, but…" she said, to which he concluded, "Okay then there's nothing else that needs to be said."

At the shoot itself, the other cast members showed up to the filming location before Candiace even arrived, prompting more snide comments from Mia.

"If you are doing a music video, somebody has to be in charge. And I don't know who that is right now," she said.

RELATED VIDEO: Candiace Dillard Opens Up About Her Marriage Now That Her Husband Acts as Her Manager

Once she did arrive, Candiace immediately faced a crisis: the luxury cars that were supposed to be featured in the video were not there.

"Okay, so that's a problem. That's a huge problem. I need Chris here, this is exactly why I needed him here," she said, later adding, "My husband messed up, and I have no idea what we're going to do."

Amid the chaos, costar Karen Huger attempted to show Chris some grace.

"Well, the husband, the new husband, give him a moment, because he's trying to do it all," she said.

"I don't think that's a good idea, for a husband to try to be a manager," Candiace's mom then commented. "No."

"It doesn't work," Mia chimed in. "Yeah, I mean I tried it, it didn't work out, and I was like, 'Honey, I mean, I don't need you to be my manager, I need you to be my husband.'"

Real Housewives of Potomac Credit: Bravo; Getty

Wendy Osefo overheard the conversation and immediately removed herself, noting, "I don't mess with people's families."

Karen, however, was tempted by the gossip Dorothy was contributing. "Dorothy, Candiace and I are just getting to speaking terms, and you're gonna give me all this, darling," she teased to the cameras.

Elsewhere on location, Candiace found out that the cars wouldn't be arriving at all and shared that she was "absolutely panicking," but didn't want "naysayers about Chris managing me to win."

Mia, meanwhile, probed Dorothy further about her son-in-law. "Is Chris getting paid, as a manager?" she asked.

"But I guess that's one of the issues — not really officially I don't think," Dorothy said.

"Messy Mia has come out," Robyn Dixon's friend, Askale Davis, told the others. "She's over there asking if Chris is on payroll."

"Is he?" Gizelle Bryant asked, to which Askale said, "That's none of my business."

"I'd like to know," said Gizelle, 51, teasing, "Well if he is, he should not be paid today."

"I kind of was wondering that question too, but Mia, you just met this lady," Robyn, 42, said in her confessional, while Gizelle added in hers, "I'm not mad at Mia. Mia, go on and get them answers honey and tell me all about it."

Wendy, however, was more apprehensive. "I don't think Mia has met 'rata tata tata' Candiace, so I would tell her to tread lightly."

She then proceeded to tell Candiace about Mia's questions. "Mia's over there asking your mom if Chris's getting paid," Wendy, 37, said.

"Really Wendy? Come on now," Robyn said, overhearing Wendy. Though, the damage was already done. "Is she?" Candiace replied.

She reacted to Mia's comments in her confessional, saying, "Just because your husband came and got you off the curb and is paying you a salary to be his trophy wife with the bubble lips, and the big feet, does not mean that you can come up in my business, I don't have time for this. Good night."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Finally, Chris arrived to the shoot angry about the car mishap but determined not to upset Candiace further.

"He's being an a------ right now. He's mad. And I don't want that energy right now, I'm gonna let him be mad," Candiace said.

In his own corner, Chris added, "If I go over there, I'm gonna piss her off and I don't want to do that."

In the end, the couple embraced and all seemed well, but Chris' future as a manager seemed to be in danger.

"I do want to revel in this moment, but Chris, he f----- up, so I don't know how to move forward with him as a husbandger," Candiace said.