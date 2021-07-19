RHOP: Wendy Osefo Accuses Newcomer Mia Thornton of Being 'Just a Pretty Face' After Fight

Mia Thornton is the latest cast member on The Real Housewives of Potomac, joining Gizelle Bryant, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Wendy Osefo, Karen Huger, Robyn Dixon, and Ashley Darby

Real Housewives of Potomac newcomer Mia Thornton is making enemies fast.

During Sunday's episode of the Bravo reality series, the drama picked up right where it left off in the premiere episode — with Karen Huger and Gizelle Bryant sparring at Dr. Wendy Osefo's dinner party. However, the other housewives were surprised to see that Mia, who came with Karen, didn't defend her friend.

"You're a liar, you're a liar, you're a liar, you're a liar," Karen, 58, told Gizelle.

Turning to Mia, Gizelle, 50, then said, "I'm happy that you're her friend because she don't have none."

"This is why they call you the first lady from hell," Karen continued, before Mia, 36, decided to chime in.

"Let me say something though, because I know you, I love you, I respect you, I have my own relationship with you," she told Karen. "But I'm just meeting Gizelle and I'm a good judge of character and she has a beautiful heart."

"I used to believe that too," Karen said.

"So, I'm a bit confused, I would think that you would stick up for your friend, the person who brought you to this event," Wendy, 37, commented to the cameras.

"This is Mia's first time sitting down with Gizelle. I was smitten when I first met her, too. Give her five minutes because Gizelle will show her darkness," Karen said in her own confessional before the argument continued at the dinner table.

She went on to explain that the first time she saw Gizelle's "darkness" was about four years ago when Gizelle was having a conversation with Karen's husband Ray, who was trying to tell Gizelle that she should find someone to settle down with before her looks fade.

At the time, Karen says Gizelle responded by "wishing death" on her husband — "Your response was, he will be buried six feet under before this fades."

The fight soon faded, but the tension between Karen the Gizelle did not.

Later in the episode, Karen organized a luncheon at her house and invited Gizelle, who promptly tossed her invitation in the trash.

At the event itself, Candiace Dillard brought up the previous fight. "I heard that there was a scuffle amongst the saints," she said, referring to Karen and Gizelle.

"This party is not about what happened between Gizelle and I, and so today is about love and moving on," Karen said, but Wendy jumped on the opportunity to confront Mia.

"But Mia you were the one talking about how Gizelle has this great character and all of this stuff and now you're saying that she's a real boss, it seems like your tone is changing," she said.

"Karen said that 'Mia, if you guys mesh, mesh, if you don't mesh then don't, but don't not mesh on account of me,'" Mia explained. "So I wasn't not meshing with her, but, you know, anytime you'd wish death on someone's husband, I have to reevaluate whether or not Gizelle has a good character."

"Now you don't think her character's good?" Wendy asked.

"It's questionable," Mia responded.

"Are you really that type of person? Like okay so you're just a pretty face," Wendy said in her confessional before continuing to probe Mia. "But you also asked for her number after that," she said.

"Well, what I was trying to do was lighten the air which is probably something you should have done because it was your home," Mia returned, to which Wendy added, "I did that."

"Here is my thing, if my friend were in that situation, I would just be like, giving her the benefit of the doubt, more so than any other person," Ashley Darby then said.

"Than somebody I just met 10 seconds ago," added Wendy.

"Why do you y'all have an issue when she doesn't have a problem?" Mia asked, referring to Karen.

"If you stop talking you'll understand and listen," Wendy said.

Though Karen tried to diffuse the tension, telling the group "What we gonna be is nice in here," the spat carried on.

"I'm done talking to her. That was it for me," Mia said.

"So what you're not going to do, especially as I don't know you, you're not going to come for me because we're not coming for you," Wendy said.

"I wasn't coming for you," Mia said, though Wendy interrupted, "I'm not done."

The pair continued to go back and forth until Mia put her hand near Wendy's face, prompting her to say, "Don't do that. Don't put your hand in my face."

"Well it's in your face, what are you gonna do about it?" Mia challenged.

Karen again tried to stop the fighting and was actually successful this time, but it's clear that Wendy and Mia won't be getting along anytime soon.

"That was so rude, oh my god," Wendy said after the argument before adding to the cameras, "I will not let Mia get to me because I am zen Wen."

"The fact that Wendy is so completely bent out of shape, tells me that Wendy is insecure and threatened and it absolutely has nothing to do with me," Mia said in her own confessional. "That has everything to do with her."