'RHOP' Star Ashley Darby Confirms She and 'Summer House' Alum Luke Gulbranson Have Split

It's a wrap on romance for The Real Housewives of Potomac's Ashley Boalch Darby and Summer House alum Luke Gulbranson.

The Bravolebrities have called it quits after less than three months of dating, Ashley, 34, confirmed on Sunday's episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

"Luke and I are not romantically involved anymore," the 34-year-old reality star said, after speculation spread the two had gone their separate ways when they deleted pics of the other off their respective Instagram accounts late last month.

She went on to explain that her ongoing divorce with estranged husband Michael Darby — with whom she shares sons Dean, 3½, and Dylan, nearly 2 — is to blame for their split.

"It was my situation with Michael that affected Luke and I," explained Ashley, noting that she and Michael "have a really hard time" with with co-parenting and separating. "Really, my life is very complicated. As you guys can imagine, I'm going through a very difficult situation."

That doesn't mean that Gulbranson didn't try his best. "Luke was a trooper, believe me; he went through some things," Ashley said, noting that she had even met his entire family during their time together. "They were amazing, I fell in love with them. So great."

And Ashley isn't worried about jumping back into the dating pool again. "I am newly single," she said on WWHL. "This is my first relationship after. And it's nice to be reminded that I am that girl and I love to love and I love to be loved. Give me all the love!"

Ashley and Gulbranson were set up by Cohen, who happily played matchmaker at BravoCon 2022 after she called the 39-year-old former model "hot."

Soon after, Gulbranson said she and the "Coffee and Love" singer had used "some free time" at the Bravo convention for "getting to know each other." (He also later pitched the idea of a House/Wives crossover with Washington, D.C., area resident Ashley heading tup to the Hamptons to appear on Summer House.)

"I look forward to chatting more throughout the weekend," Gulbranson said in October, with his costar Andrea Denver chiming in to tell PEOPLE the pair "looked like two high school lovers" when they were together.

Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty

Also during his appearance, Gulbranson shared his thoughts on Ashley's "best quality."

"She's tons of fun and outgoing," he said. "She's got a great smile."

By the end of the BravoCon, Ashley revealed she and Gulbranson "have a lot of common interests. We both like horseback riding and hiking and all that crunchy s---."

Weekend trips started to happen, with Gulbranson traveling down to D.C. to visit Ashley and a snowy visit for her to Gulbranson's Midwestern hometown.

Ashley Darby , Luke Gulbranson. Ashley Boalch Darby/Instagram

In December, she seemed to make things Instagram-official with a prominently posted couples selfie.

"The definition of a winter wonderland ❄️ I didn't know I missed snow so much!" she wrote on Dec. 20. "Thank you for showing me the beauty of Minnesota! ♥️ @lukegulbranson."

Ashley also posted video of a a snowy trip through the woods to her Instagram Story — naturally, it was set to Michael Bublé's cover of the holiday classic "Winter Wonderland."

Minnesota. Ashley Boalch Darby/Instagram

When Gulbranson traveled to Ashley in November, the pair attended a Washington Capitals game together at Capital One Arena.

The following day, Ashley and Gulbranson went to a Washington Commanders game at Maryland's FedEx Field. The duo was joined by Gulbranson's engaged Summer House costars Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke.

All four posted on Instagram about the event, and also filmed a TikTok of themselves doing the popular dance trend to Beyoncé's "Cuff It."

They all reunited the next month, for a double date and sweet pic outside the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree.

Ashley announced she and Michael were splitting in April after eight years of marriage.

As for how interested she is in dating post-split, the Potomac Housewife initially told Entertainment Tonight: "I dabble here and there, to be honest, but it's still not something — especially while I'm still living here, I just don't think it's the right thing to do, you know? And I can't really give myself to anyone emotionally. I'm still pretty connected to Michael."

Gulbranson was briefly linked to his Summer House costar Hannah Berner in 2020, but the friendship with benefits turned sour when he brought Ciara Miller into the house.

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen airs Sunday— Thursday evenings on Bravo.