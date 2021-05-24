RHOP Season 6 Supertease Introduces Newbie Mia Thornton and Teases Wendy Osefo's Marriage Woes

A jam-packed sixth season awaits fans of The Real Housewives of Potomac.

In the supertease, exclusively debuted by PEOPLE, the Maryland-based bunch go through highs and lows. For starters, Ashley Darby, who welcomed her second child with husband Michael Darby in March, has fears of "postpartum depression and relationship issues," according to Bravo's official description. Ashley, 32, is seen crying in the trailer as she admits: "It's harder than I thought."

Candiace Dillard Bassett, meanwhile, is keeping her eye on the prize as she balances working towards her master's degree, working on her album and acting. Issues arise with her husband Chris Bassett as he steps in to serve as her manager. "I take care of all your s--- all day long," Chris says as Candiace tells him to "shut up" in the following scene.

There also appears to be trouble in paradise for Robyn Dixon and husband-to-be Juan. She's "overwhelmed" while "building a house, a business and possibly a wedding," according to Bravo's description. After telling the ladies in the trailer about how she's been "unmotivated lately," Juan urges her in another scene to "get out of the bed" and "go do something."

Gizelle Bryant is trying to focus on building a happy home for her children as she hits a bump in the road with ex-husband Jamal Bryant. Gizelle, 50, is seen crying and blowing her nose in the clip after having a discussion about her situation with Jamal.

While Dr. Wendy Osefo is entering season 6 with "a new attitude," her husband Edward Osefo complains in the trailer that she can't give him "100 percent." When Wendy asks him if he's "happy" and "fulfilled" in their marriage, Edward responds, "No."

From there, some of the ladies discuss cheating rumors swirling around Edward. "What you're not going to do is you're not going to play with my husband's name," Wendy declares at one point.

And as Karen Huger prepares to celebrate her 25th wedding anniversary with husband Ray Huger, he receives a text in the trailer from an unknown individual calling him "handsome." Bravo teases that "a pandemic and Ray could both put a damper on [Karen's] caviar dreams."

Fans also get a glimpse at newcomer Mia Thornton — an entrepreneur with multiple businesses under her belt. Thornton, who is a mother of three and has an equally successful husband 32 years her senior, opens up about growing up in foster care and how she "earned" her success on her own.

Another newcomer to the scene is Robyn's friend Askale Davis, whom Bravo describes as "a bubbly, fashionable mother of three with a proud Ethiopian heritage." Askale, who calls herself "Ethi-Oprah," also "likes to stir the pot," according to the network.

With season 6's arrival, RHOP fans will no longer see Monique Samuels in the mix. Samuels, 37, announced her departure from the series last December. She first joined for season 2, which aired in 2017.