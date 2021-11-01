RHOP Season Finale: Candiace Dillard and Ashley Darby's Husbands Clash at Karen Huger's Vow Renewal

Chris Bassett and Michael Darby rehashed their fight from last year during Sunday's season finale of The Real Housewives of Potomac

Karen Huger's vow renewal with husband Ray was all about love — but it wouldn't be a Housewives event without some drama.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

When Ashley Darby's husband Michael Darby arrived, things were immediately tense between him and Candiace Dillard Bassett's beau Chris Bassett. Ashley, 33, and Candiace, 34, have had their fair share of past disputes and, by extension, so have Chris and Michael.

Last season, Chris and Michael got into a physical fight at Robyn Dixon's annual holiday party that she hosted with fiancé Juan. At Karen's vow renewal, Juan took it upon himself to try to get the other house-husbands to apologize to each other and put the whole thing behind them.

"We want to squash this s--- though, right?" Juan said to Chris and Michael.

Michael Darby and Chris Bassett Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty; Paul Morigi/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

"I'm going to say it right now, then I'm going to let you enjoy your dinner," Chris told Michael. "Whatever happened at Juan and Robyn's thing, it happened right? And I can let it go."

Michael, however, wasn't on the same page yet. "I have a long memory and I don't like people being mean to my wife," he replied

"I can understand you being upset with her," Chris said of Candiace. "But to come at me the way that you did in that moment, I felt was disrespectful."

"This is a backhanded way of trying to do it," Michael then said. "Be a man and stand up and apologize if you want to apologize. If you don't want to apologize, don't tell me to apologize."

"Hold up," Chris said, appearing to get riled up before Juan came over and interrupted.

"Have a conversation and hopefully we can move on from it," Juan advised.

Real Housewives of Potomac Wedding Credit: Askale Davis/Instagram

Referencing the holiday party incident, Michael said, "You put your hands on me, you should apologize, simple as that."

"But Michael, you can't sit here and act like you did nothing wrong," Robyn, 42, interjected.

"What did I do?" he asked, at which point Candiace had had enough.

"This is the whitest privilege," she said. "I have to go. I can't sit here."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"The what?" Michael asked her.

"You do nothing wrong. The white privilege of it all is nasty. I can't," she said, walking away as Michael said, "How far can this woman go?"

"I think that Michael has been afforded an amount of privilege to not ever have to take responsibility for anything," Candiace said in her confessional. "He can buy 'em off, pay 'em off, threaten to sue them or whatever he does, and then he will forsake his own wife for his own pleasures and degrading desires."

RELATED VIDEO: RHOP's Ashley Darby Opens Up About 'Complex' Friendship with Candiace Dillard

Back in the conversation, Juan continued to try to get Michael and Chris to make up. "We're all going to be bigger men and say, 'You know what? Let's move on,'" he told the two.

"I don't necessarily have any problems with you," Michael conceded. "I'm okay."

"Same, that's all I'm trying to say," Chris said.

"Okay so moving forward, no more disrespecting each other's wives, right?" Gizelle Bryant asked them.

Reluctantly, both agreed and shook hands — but declined to hug each other.

RHOP recap: Candiace Confronts Ashley After Explosive Argument with Husband Chris Ashley Darby and Candiace Dillard Bassett | Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty (2)

Though Chris seemed to mend things with Michael, the conversation next led to a disagreement with his wife.

"You said the white privilege thing … that's over the top," Chris told Candiace, who responded, "It's not over the top if it's true."

"Just because you feel a way about something, doesn't always mean you need to express it in the moment," Chris said.

"Here is my problem, that motherf----- thinks that everybody is going to bow down to him and my a-- is not," Candiace said of Michael, adding, "I'm done talking to you."

"You've got to see the other side!" Chris yelled, but Candiace wasn't having it.

"You need to shut the f--- up, talking to me crazy," she said, walking away.

"That's how it is?" Chris asked.