RHOP's Michael Darby Defends Himself Against Sexual Assault Claim in Tense Reunion Trailer

The Real Housewives of Potomac star Michael Darby will find himself in the hot seat on the Bravo show’s upcoming three-part reunion.

PEOPLE has the exclusive premiere of the reunion trailer, which shows Housewives Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Robyn Dixon, Monique Samuels and Candiace Dillard Bassett grilling Ashley Darby‘s husband about the sexual assault charges brought against him (and then dismissed) earlier this season.

In September, a RHOP cameraman named Orville Palmer claimed in court documents that Michael, 60, had “grabbed and groped” his backside during filming. However, the next month, charges of felony assault as well as misdemeanor improper sexual contact were dismissed by a Montgomery County court due to insufficient evidence.

In an interview on Fox-5 D.C, Michael said he “bumped into the cameraman,” but he’s insisted that he didn’t do anything inappropriate.

But during the reunion, many of the Housewives question his account of the alleged incident.

“I believed it happened,” Robyn tells reunion host Andy Cohen.

“You asked me straight up, ‘Do you think it happened?’ And I said, ‘Uh, yeah!’ ” Gizelle says. “Michael Darby squeezing ass!”

Image zoom

Househusbands Ray Huger and Chris Bassett also argue with Michael at the reunion.

“I do believe you did it,” Ray tells Michael. “I saw you.”

“Usually when you bump into someone you say, “Excuse me, I’m sorry,’ ” Chris says.

Michael maintains his innocence, telling the men, “You don’t know what you’re talking about, as usual.” And Ashley remains as loyal as ever, biting back at the ladies for talking “so much trash about my husband.”

“There are a lot of things that you don’t know,” she says.

Michael won’t be the only special guest at the RHOP reunion.

Candiace’s mother Dorothy Dillard joins the couch, along with the purse she used to allegedly hit her daughter in the face during an off-camera event this season.

“I didn’t hit her Andy,” Dorothy says. “Her head bumped into my purse!”

Image zoom

The reunion will also feature battles between Gizelle and Karen, Candiace and Ashley, Monique and Gizelle, and Candiace and Monique.

The Real Housewives of Potomac season 4 reunion begins Sept. 15 (8 p.m. ET) on Bravo.