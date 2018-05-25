Gizelle Bryant Has Fiery Faceoff with Boyfriend's Ex-Wife in RHOP Midseason Trailer

The word on the street is that Gizelle Bryant will come face-to-face with boyfriend Sherman Douglas‘ ex-wife this season on The Real Housewives of Potomac.

PEOPLE has the exclusive premiere of the midseason trailer, in which Bryant sits down with Kyndall Douglas for a tense conversation.

“You tried to take a shot and you missed,” the EveryHue Beauty mogul tells Kyndall, who was married to Sherman for 11 years before divorcing in 2012 (the former couple have two kids together). “If I take a shot, I don’t miss.”

Gizelle Bryan and Kyndall Douglas Bravo

Of course, Bryant has some drama of her own with Sherman.

According to costar Ashley Darby, “Sherman hasn’t been to anything” — something Bryant alluded to in recent episodes as she explained Sherman’s anger over an article PEOPLE published about their relationship.

Other Potomac Housewives having relationship troubles? Candiace Dillard and her fiancé Chris Bassett butt heads, with the former beauty queen wiping back tears, taking off her engagement ring and telling Bassett, “I, like, need a break.”

Monique Samuels‘ husband Chris Samuels tells her, “the fact is, you hurt my feelings” at one point, too, and Monique later cries to her costars, “I don’t ever want him to feel like if I have success, I don’t need him.”

Robyn Dixon, Monique Samuels, Karen Huger, Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Boalch Darby, Candice Dillard Tommy Garcia/Bravo

And then there’s Karen Huger‘s romance with husband Ray, who — according to Darby — allegedly said that he was “packing up and moving to Florida.”

“We all know that Ray actually wants to be with [EveryHue Beauty co-founder] Erika Liles,” Bryant then alleges. “Anytime Ray is around Erika, he leaves you in the dust.”

Elsewhere in the season, the women take a luxurious vacation to Cannes, France. Charisse Jackson-Jordan questions Monique about their friendship. And questions about Karen Huger’s new Great Falls house continue.

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays (8 p.m. ET) on Bravo.