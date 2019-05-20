RHOP's Robyn Dixon Claims Ashley Darby's Husband Made a Sexual Comment About Another Man

Michael Darby, the husband to Real Housewives of Potomac star Ashley Darby, found himself in the hot seat at the end of Sunday’s episode.

The Australian real estate mogul, 59, allegedly made a sexual comment about another man during a night out, according to Housewife Robyn Dixon.

All supposedly went down after the cameras stopped filming at the ’90s music-themed birthday party for Ashley’s uncle.

As Robyn explained, the two were partying until early in the morning. And while she only recalled “bits and pieces” of the night, one of the things implanted in her memory was Michael’s alleged words.

“Tonight was one for the books. … I remember hearing out of Michael’s mouth, ‘Yeah, I would suck his d—,’ ” Robyn, 40, claimed to audiences. “I’m not even going to talk about it anymore. I’m just going to forget that I heard that and move forward.”

Reps for Michael did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment about Robyn’s accusation, though judging from the season preview, it appears the comments will come up on following episodes of RHOP this season.

While filming season 4 in September, Michael made headlines when a cameraman working on the show alleged that Michael had grabbed and groped his butt during filming. The charges of felony assault and misdemeanor improper sexual conduct — which carried the potential of 11 years in jail and thousands of dollars in fines — were dismissed in October due to insufficient evidence.

Image zoom Ashley Darby and Michael Darby Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

Robyn didn’t identify to whom Michael was allegedly referring during Sunday’s RHOP.

Earlier in the episode, the cameras did catch an interaction between Michael and an unidentified male party guest. “How you doing? Look at you, what have you been doing? Working out?” Michael told the man, gazing at his body. “You look like you’ve been working out. You’re a strong man, that’s good.”

“Oh my God, that’s f—ing hard as a rock,” he added. “I was expecting a little bit of jelly. I know I’m good looking but you’re a good looking man too, brother.”

The cameras also captured Michael asking a few questions about Robyn’s husband Juan, who missed the event because he had a basketball game.

“Where’s my man Juan, you didn’t bring him?” Michael said, adding later in cell phone footage from Robyn’s phone, “I love Robyn’s man Juan. He’s my bro. Yeah, I love you too. But Juan is my man. I love him.”

Image zoom Michael Darby and Ashley Darby Larry French/Bravo

Meanwhile, Michael was seen meeting with a producer during filming — the audio of their conversation airing on the show as well.

“I don’t think my microphone was working all night,” Michael said, to which the producer replied, “Yeah, I didn’t hear anything.”

“Thank God, because I may have said things that I might regret,” Michael quipped.

Image zoom Ashley Darby Tommy Garcia/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank /Getty

This isn’t the first time rumors about Michael’s sexuality have come up on RHOP.

“It doesn’t really faze me anymore,” Ashley told The Daily Dish in a recent interview. “Michael is a very opinionated person, and that rubs people the wrong way sometimes. So because he’s so opinionated and has such a voice, I feel that does make him a little bit of a target for some of the ladies and some of the fans. Now, his sexuality has never been in question for me, but more so the fact that people can take such liberties in creating stories about his sexuality.”

As for what Robyn claimed to have heard, Ashley said she doubted Robyn’s memory, claiming that Robyn was intoxicated at the bash.

“I was pretty sober, and I thought, ‘I have a pretty good recollection as to what’s happening and what everyone said.’ So that really caught me off-guard because I was there, and if I didn’t hear that and I was more sober than you. Who should I really trust: my own ears or your limoncello ears?” Ashley asked.

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays (8 p.m. ET) on Bravo.