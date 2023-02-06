'RHOP' Stars Robyn Dixon and Juan Dixon Marry Again 'Our Way' in Intimate Ceremony — See the Pics!

Real Housewives of Potomac viewers finally got to see Robyn Dixon and Juan Dixon say their "I dos" on Sunday's episode of the Bravo series.

In the final moments of the season 7 finale, cameras rolled on Robyn and Juan's intimate wedding, held Aug. 24, 2022, at The Bayfront Club in Edgemere, Maryland. Their sons Corey, 14, and Carter, 12, were present.

The nuptials were a change from their original plan to marry during a trip to Jamaica last July.

"We had all our stuff — the boys' suits, the rings, everything. We had it all in Jamaica. And we woke up that morning and we felt kind of like, 'This doesn't feel right,'" Robyn recalled. "Fortunately, we didn't have a wedding plan with hundreds of people and change it at the last minute. So that's the benefit of having a small wedding."

Robyn Dixon and Juan Dixon. Bravo

To help her achieve the wedding of her dreams, Robyn turned to friend Suzanne, "whose family owns multiple wedding venues" and who was able to help "make it happen."

Event Design Group, owned by principal planner Natalie Melton, took care of the ceremony's design and planning.

The newlyweds read their vows and exchanged their first kiss as newlyweds while overlooking the water, in front of an archway decorated with a lush display of purple, pink and white roses by Bethel Events Production, who also provided two lush couches for the Dixon boys and Robyn's parents to sit on during the ceremony.

Tall candles by The Light Source Company flanked both sides of the aisle, which Juan walked down escorted by his eldest son. Carter, the pair's youngest, escorted his mom.

Robyn Dixon and Juan Dixon's wedding. Bravo

Both boys wore custom, cream Brian Alexander Bespoke suits, white shirts and brown shoes — a look that matched their dad's ensemble.

Robyn, on the other hand, stood out in a sparkling strapless white gown with a high slit by designer Nicole Bakti, which she purchased at Deja Vu Boutique in Maryland. She accessorized her look with silver lace-up heels and matching jewelry, including a diamond floral headpiece that flanked her blonde locks, worn up in a bun.

She also made her nails her "something blue," rocking a bright blue manicure.

Robyn Dixon and her son. Bravo

"I'm so happy we did not do it in Jamaica," Robyn said on the episode, grateful her parents could be in attendance this time around. "This just feels so much better."

"It's really special getting married to someone I've been able to grow with because a lot of time people grow apart," she added of her big day. "Having gone through the great times, the bad times, is what treats longevity and unconditional love. I wouldn't have it any other way."

The reality star ended the episode by walking hand-in-hand with Juan, saying, "The haters, you talk all the s--- you want but you're wasting your time because I don't care."

Robyn Dixon. Bravo

Of course, the haters were given a lot of ammunition last week when Robyn admitted on her Reasonably Shady podcast that Juan had been inappropriately communicating with another woman prior to their wedding. But she claimed that Juan never cheated, and that the two worked out their issues before getting remarried.

Unfortunately, fans didn't see that on RHOP as Robyn chose not to bring her reality to the Bravo show's seventh season. "It was so in the back of my mind," she explained on Sunday's Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. "We dealt with it, we moved on from it. I don't know why I would say, 'Hey guys, pick me, let's talk about my issues.' ... It wasn't an issue at that moment when we were filming. … It wasn't relevant to where we were in that present time."

As for her wedding, which PEOPLE was first to report about, Robyn said she looks back on the day with nothing but joy, adding that she has "zero regrets" about not having pal Gizelle Bryant or any of their fellow RHOP costars there.

"The highlight was definitely having our children there because obviously, they weren't there the first time. But our children are the reason for everything and it was so sweet to have them there," she said.

Juan Dixon and Robyn Dixon. Bravo

Robyn and Juan were high school sweethearts who first wed in 2005 before divorcing in 2012.

The pair famously continued to live together and even share a bed for the sake of their family. Cameras captured their unique relationship in the first season of RHOP, which premiered in January 2016.

"My kids, they didn't even realize we were divorced," Robyn recalled in a video for Bravo's The Daily Dish. "They didn't know we had gone through a rough time! They found out a lot of stuff about our relationship and our family from the show, because their friends are telling them. So then they come and tell us, 'So why this? Why that?' So I'd have to tell them, 'We're good, aren't we? We're good! Don't worry about that.' "

"I would find my cast mates or the fans were more judgmental about my situation than us," she added. "It's like, we understood it! It's not for everyone to understand, but it's life for us."

Juan Dixon, Robyn Dixon and their sons. Robyn Dixon/Instagram

The pair slowly rebuilt their bond over the years, with Robyn revealing during season 4 that their relationship had turned a corner and they were "[doing it] like bunny rabbits."

Being on reality TV — and facing strife, including their well-documented financial issues — also helped bond them.

"I will be honest, if Juan and I were not broke and honestly if we weren't on the show, we probably would not be together today," Robyn told PEOPLE at BravoCon 2022 in October. "I say that because having to come together when you're financially struggling and having to support one another for the sake of your kids, it was more so we wanted each other to get to a better place because we have children."

Robyn Dixon and Juan Dixon. Robyn Dixon/Instagram

"If we had divorced and been in a great place financially, he would have been off, I don't know, [in] California, living his life," she added. "I'd be off in New York living my life. We would not have been forced to come together to try to make things work. ... [But] going through those financial struggles and living together and supporting each other and watching each other get better and grow and establish careers, that actually helped bring us back together."

Juan eventually popped the question in December 2019 during a holiday-themed wrap party for season 5 of the Bravo reality show.

For their second engagement, Juan — who is the head basketball coach for Coppin State University in Baltimore — gifted Robyn an oversized ring by jeweler Nicole Rose Kopelman. The non-traditional ring features an emerald-cut, pink morganite center with a double diamond halo surrounding the rose-tinted rock.

Robyn Dixon and Juan Dixon. Robyn Dixon/Instagram

A prenup was a heavy topic of discussion this season, with Robyn even asking for an "infidelity clause." But as she explained on Sunday's WWHL, that never materialized. "I guess that's just the chance you take," Robyn explained. "At the reunion, I said, 'That very well could work against me for whatever reason years down the line I end up doing something.' So it just wound up being a little muddy and perky when trying to figure out what an infidelity clause looked like."

As for why Robyn and Juan waited nearly two years to get married, she previously said that she postponed plans for a first wedding due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She and Juan also put their money into building their dream home, which they moved into in August 2021.

And then there was Juan's communication with the aforementioned mystery woman, which Robyn noted on her podcast was another reason their wedding was delayed.

No matter what, Robyn is glad about how it all worked out. "Our way, our why," she wrote on Instagram, captioning a photo from her wedding. "Thank you to everyone who helped make our day so special and beautiful."

The Real Housewives of Potomac season 7 reunion kicks off on Bravo Feb. 19.