RHOP Reunion Part 4: Nicki Minaj Grills the Housewives — and Makes Candiace Dillard Sing for Her 

Nicki Minaj guest hosted the fourth and final part of the Real Housewives of Potomac reunion

The "Anaconda" rapper, 38, guest hosted a portion of the series reunion, the fourth and final part of which aired Sunday on Bravo.

Nothing was off limits for Nicki, including Mia's past as a strip club entertainer, Wendy's new candle business and Michael Darby's affection for Robyn's fiancé, Juan. She also got into all of the season's drama, like the feud between Wendy and Gizelle and the tension that arose between Candiace's husband, Chris, and her mom, Dorothy.

"Candiace, your mother seems willing to destroy your husband for the world to see. So, this mama doesn't get checked, so she's gonna keep doing it. How did it feel to see your mom saying those things?" Nicki asked, referring to when Dorothy questioned Chris' financial stability and his role as his wife's "husband-ger" at Candiace's music video shoot.

"I cried," Candiace, 34, admitted, later adding through tears, "I had to call my husband and tell him, 'Yo, this is coming.' Honestly it has affected our marriage."

"When I saw it, I absolutely checked her," she continued. "I asked her why would she say these things to someone who has always been good to her and been respectful."

"I want to know how you checked her for humiliating your husband," Nicki pressed, to which Candiace said, "Well, I don't want to disrespect my mother on national television."

She ultimately did explain further, though. "She said 'I was just saying whatever for TV.' And I said, 'Well, there has to be a boundary and a line on TV.' And then I did take a break from her," Candiace said.

Nicki insisted that Dororthy would do something similar again if Candiace didn't stop it, but Candiace noted that Nicki's words could help heal things between her and her mother.

The guest host also spent an extended time focused on Candiace's budding music career, specifically her single "Drive Back," which was featured during the season.

"I like the song 'Drive Back,' I said it on Instagram," Nicki began. "But I got a question for all of y'all — and just keep it real — on a scale from one to 10, before that video came out, how successful did you think the song was going to be?

"Negative two," Mia, 36, replied.

"From a place of hateration," Candiace commented.

"From a place of honesty, sorry. I never listened to it," Mia said.

However, the others were kinder in their reviews. "Candiace can sing. It's a nine for effort, it was a nine for talent," Karen said, but Nicki noted, "That's not what I asked."

When Nicki clarified that 10 meant "going platinum," Karen amended her answer, saying, "I really always thought it would at least be a five."

Candiace chimed in to defend her music, sharing that the song has over half a million streams, hit number 24 on the R&B Billboard chart and number four on the iTunes chart, prompting Nicki to ask about album sales.

Candiace had to pull out her phone to check the numbers, leading Mia to take a few jabs at her frequent sparring partner. "You don't know these numbers?" she asked.

When she did reveal the number — "20,213 thus far" — Nicki appeared shocked, but didn't indicate whether it was positive or negative.

"20,000 albums? You sold 20,000 albums?" she asked, before moving on to her next question for Candiace: "Let me ask you this. If I had a record label, which I do, what would be the selling point that your manager went to the label and said 'Girl, you gotta check out Candiace because boom?"

"My vocal ability first," Candiace claimed, but Nicki seemed skeptical.

"I can hear that you used autotune in the song 'Drive Back, even though I liked that song," she said. "So we need to hear some acapella child. Sing something acapella for us."

What ensued was an awkward few moments as Candiace tried to get out of singing live on the spot. She suggested she sing a gospel song, but was told she had to do just a few lines of "Drive Back."

As she stalled, her costars appeared confused. "Why don't you sing your s---?" asked Gizelle, 51, while Mia added, "Why are we hesitating?"

Finally, Candiace relented and sang a bit of her song that got a massive round of applause from everyone on set — including Nicki.

"You didn't want to do that!?" the Grammy-nominated artist said.

Even Mia was impressed, telling the group that she was going to go download the song. "I'm a real one. That was good," she admitted.

Candiace's husband, Chris, was less pleased, though. "Why are you upset, exactly?" Candiace asked him when he approached her during a break.

"The line of questioning, I didn't like," he said, to which Candiace said she wasn't upset because Nicki was being hard on all of the Housewives.

The couple was then interrupted by host Andy Cohen, who was watching from the side. "I gotta give it up to you, that was really hard," he told Candiace. "You sang your f------ song and you brought the room down."

When Chris said he was "angry," Andy replied, "You shouldn't be. She did something amazing. Everybody cheered for her."

"Chris, all of that was great for her. It was so much about her music — from Nicki Minaj!" Gizelle then chimed in.

It was then time for the reunion, and the season, to come to an end.

"All of you ladies, I appreciate you. I think you guys are all freaking dope. Continue to be queens and don't let anyone stop you," Nicki said. "Andy, I am done. You can take your job back now."

Andy walked back on set with tequila shots for all, praising Nicki's hosting job as "wildly entertaining."