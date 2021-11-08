The Real Housewives of Potomac season 6 reunion is airing in four parts on Bravo

RHOP Reunion Part 1: Candiace Dillard Breaks Down Over Rift Between Her Mom and Husband Chris

The four-part Real Housewives of Potomac reunion has commenced.

Candiace's music video shoot from earlier in the season became a major talking point after launching the bitter, episodes-long feud between Candiace, 34, and Mia, 36. However, she revealed that it also caused serious contention between Candiace's husband, Chris Bassett, and her mom, Dorothy.

At the shoot, Dorothy began gossiping with Candiace's fellow cast members about Chris' role as his wife's "husbandger" (husband and manager) and implied that the couple were not financially stable.

When asked how Chris reacted to Dorothy talking "smack" when he watched the episode, Candiace told Cohen, 53, "I need a tissue."

RHOP Reunion Part 1: Candiace Dillard Breaks Down Over Rift Between Her Mom and Husband

"He's really hurt," she said through tears. "And as a wife, I don't ever want to see my husband hurt, but especially not by my mom. It's really hard, like, I cussed my mom out in a way that I shouldn't have."

"Do you think your issues would be the same if you weren't on the show?" Robyn, 42, asked.

"No. I feel like my family is never going to be the same," Candiace replied, while Wendy, 37, commented, "Because of that incident? Oh my gosh."

"My in-laws watch the show and I'm going to be with my family and I feel like I don't belong there because my mom insulted my husband," Candiace continued. "I don't know what to do, like, I don't know how to fix it."

The conversation then turned to a past fight between Candiace and Mia, in which Mia called the music video "low budget" and Candiace clapped back with "Your mama's low budget" — a loaded comment for Mia who, unbeknownst to Candiace at the time, has opened up on the show about being placed in foster care as a child and having a strained relationship with her mother.

"If I knew that she had the trauma that she had, I would not have said that, I would have talked about something else," Candiace said at the reunion. "What I will say is, in the Black community, it's referred to as 'joning.' I was going light on you. And what happened was you were ungrateful."

"You saw that episode, and you thought to yourself, I was justified in all of this?" asked Gizelle, 51. "I did not feel like your actions towards her were justifiable."

"If I want to respond verbally, hello, welcome to the stage!" Candiace said. "That's what we do."

"Question, how's that working for you, honestly?" Cohen asked, adding, "How is the way that you respond to people working for you? You almost were physically attacked last year."

"So that's my fault that I was physically attacked?" Candiace replied, beginning to spar with the host.

"Well, you're the common denominator," he said.

"False. Everyone up here has a mouth, has said nasty disrespectful things to one another," Candiace said.

RHOP Reunion Part 1: Candiace Dillard Breaks Down Over Rift Between Her Mom and Husband

"All I'm saying is, why do I wake up to tweets saying fire her?" Cohen then asked, noting that the requests to fire Candiace are "in regards to the things that come out of your mouth."

After a bit of back and forth with her costars, Candiace claimed her behavior "has less to do with me and more to do with the people who can't keep up with what I say."

"But you're the common denominator. You're the one that's in it!" Cohen said again.

"What you all are failing to remember is that I never start any of it," she said. "I'm always responding to someone who is disrespecting me."

"Okay, but Candiace moving forward, all I ask is that you need to be able to edit yourself," Gizelle said. "You need to be able to pull back when you've gone too far. I look at you sometimes and you go to a place and you're not even there — you're in there, but it's like a different person."

RHOP Reunion Part 1: Candiace Dillard Breaks Down Over Rift Between Her Mom and Husband

Candiace then returned to her feud with Mia, who was worried that her mom could relapse because of Candiace's comments about her.

"Can I also say that I have a humongous issue with Mia insinuating that if her mother were to relapse, that that would be on me?" Candiace said, while Wendy agreed, "I had an issue with that too."

"Facts are, you brought your mother onto this platform to parade her around for your storyline," Candiace told Mia. "If she relapses, that is on you. That's low and foul. You should be ashamed of yourself."

"No, I'm not," Mia responded. "My mother wanted to tell her story. You want to know why she wanted to tell her story? Because she wanted to inspire."

"Didn't seem like it," Candiace said.

"You would never understand," Mia said, though Candiace began talking over her as she continued.

"She's rude and she won't let me talk so f--- her," Mia said.

"Okay, f--- me," Candiace concluded.