RHOP Reunion: Monique Samuels Reads 'Receipts,' Calls Gizelle Bryant's Relationship with Ex 'Fake'

"He's definitely been talking to another woman," Monique Samuel's said of Gizelle Bryant's ex-husband-turned-boyfriend, Jamal Bryant

Gizelle Bryant was the first person to receive a read from Monique Samuels' binder of receipts during Part 1 of the Real Housewives of Potomac reunion.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

And while the elephant in the room was the obvious tension between Monique and Candiace, as the two saw each other in person for the first time since their fight, Gizelle's personal life was what took center stage during the reunion's first part — thanks to Monique and her "thirst book" of receipts.

The drama between Monique and Gizelle ensued after reunion host Andy Cohen asked Gizelle what the status of her relationship was with her ex-husband-turned-boyfriend, Jamal Bryant. Gizelle shared that while the two are still together things amid the COVID-19 pandemic have been "tough" as he remains in Georgia.

Karen then refuted Gizelle's words that the couple was still together, saying, "That's not the word on the street." The LaDame creator then added she had heard that the two were "pretending" to be together, calling their relationship a business "arrangement." Taking it a step further, Karen also asked if it was true that Jamal had allegedly had a baby with another woman while with Gizelle.

Image zoom The Real Housewives of Potomac reunion | Credit: bravo

Denying Karen's claims, Gizelle said, "Jamal and I have been through a lot. There's a lot that people say."

"But when ya'll were announcing that ya'll got back together, he told his girlfriend at the time that it was just reality TV and it wasn't true," Monique interjected, shocking the room.

When Cohen asked Monique how she was sure of her comment, she claimed that Jamal's alleged girlfriend reached out to her and sent her screenshots and "pictures of her in his bed and everything else."

"He's definitely been talking to another woman and if you'd like to see them I got them in my little receipt book," Monique said as she reached for her color-coded binder.

"I don't have any reaction to that," Gizelle said while Monique flipped through the book and proceeded to read the pages of text message screenshots.

Image zoom Gizelle and Jamal Bryant

"How do you know that those messages are real?" Cohen asked.

"Want me to call out his phone number? I'm sure she knows what his number is," Monique said before reading out the cell number to the entire group. After a beat, Gizelle confirmed that the number was in fact Jamal's but wasn't buying any of Monique's claims.

"I don't believe anything that comes out of Monique's mouth. Or anything that she has in her binder," Gizelle said. "I know she was coming to make up whatever."

As Candiace called Monique's actions "disgusting," Monique continued to read out alleged text messages between Jamal and the woman, contending that Gizelle's relationship was "fake" and "fraudulent."

"If you're going to come for my family and my relationship, I'm coming right back to you," Monique said adding, "Your pastor boyfriend is swinging his big D around his congregation, even in Atlanta as we speak and you know it. You're a fraud."

When Cohen asked Gizelle if she had a reaction, Monique instead responded and said, "Of course she doesn't have a reaction cause she knows it's true."

Image zoom Candiace Dillard, Gizelle Bryant, Monique Samuels, Robyn Dixon | Credit: Getty Images

Prior to the intense receipts attack, Gizelle was also the topic of discussion, but this time, for her sense of style. The women were brutally honest with the mom of three when it came to describing her fashion choices — an issue that was heavily addressed during the season.

When Cohen asked Gizelle if she was "surprised" that her fashion had become "such a topic" she said she wasn't due to the fact that it "came from Karen."

"It's a hot mess and she knows it though," Karen said describing Gizelle's fashion sense. "It's her trademark. People expect it from her."

And as Monique described her feelings about Gizelle's style as the "hand in the face emoji" Candiace added, "I would just like to see you have a day with a really amazing stylist — just a day. Because you are gorgeous."

Karen then said, "Gizelle you are a very beautiful woman but your taste sucks."

Image zoom Gizelle Bryant

Partially agreeing with Karen and Candiace, Wendy added, "Gizelle suffers from pretty girl syndrome. And because you're so pretty, you don't have to try."

"I like that suffrage," Gizelle quipped.

But Robyn stood up for her close friend, and fellow green-eyed bandit, and said, "I think Gizelle makes some very bold fashion choices that aren't for me but she rocks them with her own style."

"You outta be happy you put a smile on my face in quarantine ... with you clothes," Karen added.

Cohen then asked a few of the ladies who they thought was the best dressed of the group. Monique and Candiace happened to both agree that Karen was one of the best-dressed women, but Candiace also added herself to the list.

"Monique, I thought you were going to say yourself," Cohen said.

"I'm not that vain," she said directing her response towards Candice.

The fashion conversation then took a turn after Cohen asked Karen why "so much venom" was directed at both Robyn and Gizelle this season. And while Karen played it off as "good, shady fun," Gizelle called her response a lie.

"You wanted to put the responsibility of the fight on us," Robyn said, referring to Monique and Candiace's altercation. "I have been threatened, I have been told I need to be dragged, I need to jump off a roof. We have been on the receiving end —"

"That has nothing to do with me," Karen interrupted.

"It has everything to do with you!" Gizelle said.

As Candiace began to step into the conversation, Cohen advised the ladies to put "a pin in it" as he moved on to a different topic.

Later during a break, while the women's mics were still hot — though the fight between Monique and Candiace wasn't addressed in total during this episode — Monique was heard telling Ashley that she doesn't think she could ever "bury the hatchet" with Candiace.

"Honestly, no. It's too much that happened. I can't take people who sit there and act like they had never did anything shady," Monique said of Candiace.

In Part 2 of the reunion, airing next week, things between the women get even more heated as they discuss a resurfaced video of Ashley's husband, Michael Darby, appearing to squeeze a show producer's butt in addition to a rumor that alleged Monique had an affair with her trainer. Monique also goes head-to-head with Candiace about their tumultuous altercation — and their husbands get involved.