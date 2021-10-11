RHOP: Mia Thornton Worries Her Mom Will Relapse After Candiace Dillard's 'Low Budget' Comments

Mia Thornton and Candiace Dillard Bassett's ongoing feud continued on Sunday's episode of The Real Housewives of Potomac

The drama between the two costars first began several weeks back when Mia, 36, called Candiace's music video "low budget" and Candiace, 34, hit back with, "Your mama's low budget."

The comment was particularly loaded for Mia who, unbeknownst to Candiace, has opened up on the show about being placed in foster care as a child and having a strained relationship with her mother.

The ongoing tension came to a head when the cast took a couples' trip to the Chesapeake Bay, resulting in the food fight between Mia and Candiace, who continued to double down on her comments about Mia's mom while not knowing the full backstory.

In the latest episode, Candiace's husband Chris Bassett pulled her away from the fight while an emotional Mia sat down with Karen Huger and Wendy Osefo to process what had occurred.

"She can talk about me all day long — don't talk about my mom," Mia said. "My mom has worked way too f------ hard. You got to understand being a little girl who was left behind, I had to fend for myself for my entire childhood. She has never been a mother to me, but she has worked her ass off to get to where she is today."

She continued, "Her sobriety is everything to me. I'll be damned if I let a little f------ chihuahua take that s--- from her, and if my mom relapses because of that bitch she better catch my ass outside, I will tell you that. You don't talk about anybody's mom, what the hell?"

Later, Candiace expressed some regret once she learned Mia's story.

"I didn't know," she told Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon. "And I learned later and I saw the hurt in her face, but did she see the hurt in my face? Questions that need answers, I don't know."

"I heard she was crying really badly," Gizelle, 51, noted, though Candiace seemed to have no idea about the emotional fallout. "Was she crying badly? Was she really?" she said.

"If I had known about Mia's mama trauma, and her traumatic childhood, I would have just, you know, read her big-ass hands or her feet or something," Candiace added in a confessional. "I wouldn't have talked about her mom."

As the episode went on, one explosive fight led right into another when Ashley Darby brought up the drama during a group dinner.

"So I have to ask you, Chris, how do you feel about what happened earlier today in between Mia and Candiace? Did you want to come in and, like, help and de-escalate the situation?" Ashley, 33, asked Chris.

"Ashley, Ashley, Ashley — we were doing so well!" Gizelle told the cameras in anticipation of what was about to unfold.

Chris shared that he had spoken to Candiace about the fight, but then turned the conversation to Ashley's husband, Michael Darby, who was not present on the trip. Chris and Michael have feuded in the past along with their wives, who have a long history of tension.

"Michael referred to Chris as white trash," Candiace said.

"You called him a slave driver. Isn't that worse than calling somebody white trash?" Ashley said, while a past tweet of Candiace's that called Michael an "overseer" appeared on screen.

"Because he drives his slaves," Candiace said, turning the conversation into a true screaming match.

"You have no idea how to be a civil human being, you really don't," Ashley said.

"The common denominator in both of these situations is Candiace," she added in her confessional. "It just really bothers me that she wants to play the victim instead of acknowledging and taking ownership."

Candiace also brought up Ashley's past support of former costar Monique Samuels amid the legal drama between Candiace and Monique, 38.

Candiace said Ashley "played a major part," in the drama, though Ashley replied, "No, ma'am, I did not."

"I will never talk about it with you because you are a foul, f----- up individual," Candiace added.

"Candiace, she didn't start anything last year," Gizelle chimed in.

"But she got herself involved in some legal s--- to be a vindictive bitch," Candiace said.

In a confessional, Robyn, 42, reflected on the chaos.

"With Candiace, you never know what's gonna come out of her mouth, like we've seen this over and over and over again," she said. "It's like looking for trouble."