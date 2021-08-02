RHOP Recap: Mia Thornton Feuds with Gizelle Bryant, Robyn Dixon Over Invite That Has 'Stipulations'

The Real Housewives of Potomac's Mia Thornton might still be the new kid on the block, but she has wasted no time in getting herself involved in drama early into her debut season.

"I almost feel like we probably should reach out to her," Robyn said, adding that they should "try to get together with her on our own."

Gizelle, 50, then created a group to extend the invitation to Mia. "Maybe, like, we can get together for some drinks or something," Gizelle said. "I'm going to say, 'Hi, Mia, chatting with Robyn. We would love to get together for drinks.' And I'm going to say, 'without Karen.'"

Gizelle noted in a confessional that Karen "is not a good judge of character" but that Mia "seems nice" and she's interested in "getting to know her better."

Mia later invited Karen over to her home to catch up over tea. At the time, they discussed Gizelle and Robyn's drinks invitation that purposely excluded Karen.

"I'm not saying that one day moving down the road you and Gizelle won't have cocktails together, but she's got to come at you a different way," Karen said as Mia replied, "And I would absolutely go have cocktails with her, but she can't put stipulations on who I can and can't bring. That's not what we're doing here."

Robyn, in turn, discussed Mia's response to their invitation after an outdoor workout session with Wendy, 37, and friend Askale Davis. Recalling how Mia told Robyn and Gizelle that she didn't "have time" to talk to them unless it pertained to business and that she could have her assistant "pencil" them in, Robyn told Wendy and Askale that she "couldn't let that go."

Reading off her reply, Robyn said: "'Hi, Mia. I'm quite taken aback by your rude response. Was something done to you that we are not aware of? Is this how you treat people who are trying to get to know you? What am I missing?'"

Robyn — who told her costars that she "had nothing" to say in response to Mia, who believed she was just "being direct" rather than "rude" — theorized in a confessional that Karen "is influencing Mia" and wants to make her and Gizelle "the bad guys."

"We invited Mia because we wanted to get to know her and we were coming from a good place," Robyn continued. "But clearly, Mia is being misguided. When you're friends with Karen Huger, that's what happens."

Toward the end of the episode, the entire cast — sans Ashley Darby — were invited over to Candiace Dillard Bassett's home for a pajama-themed party. Early arrivals Karen and Robyn made small talk about their respective relationships before Gizelle entered, saying to Karen: "Hi, the hater is here!"

As more of the ladies popped in, they addressed whether they were "going to be nice" to Mia when she arrived. "Is Mia going be nice to us?" Wendy asked in response as Robyn added, "Her text messages were so completely rude."

Karen then recalled the conversation she had with Mia about her heated text exchange with Gizelle and Robyn, which led Gizelle to say in defense: "I said 'without Karen,' because I already know you. So the issue was for me and Robyn to get to know her. Not you, her."

Karen suggested her name "shouldn't have been in the text" but Gizelle countered that "yes, it should have." Gizelle then said that Mia needed to set the record straight on the situation.

Right as Mia arrived, she was immersed into the discussion regarding the trio's "choice of wording" in the text messages. "I'm saying it was wrong to say, 'Not Karen.' Grown women don't do that, because she wouldn't have brought me anyway," Karen said as Gizelle argued, "Grown women say whose going to be invited, so I chose the invitation list. Period."

Mia chimed in, "I will own the fact that maybe I was a little bit aggressive in my response, but I don't allow people to dictate or put stipulations on what I do."

As Askale chimed in to point out Mia's "delusion" in the situation, Mia questioned the amount of businesses she owns. Askale pointed out that she is in charge of "several" companies, to which Mia replied: "So you're going to tell me that you have time for people who come to you and put stipulations on how you move?"

Following Mia's attack on Askale, Wendy said that "when you're with a group of girlfriends, you don't talk to your girls like that." Candiace, in turn, stepped in to break up the argument.

"I think that this is not going to get solved here today, but I think that there needs to be individual conversations, because these are individual problems," Candiace, 34, explained. "For now, I want to play Prosecco pong."

As the ladies gathered to play the game, Mia pulled Gizelle aside to try and clear the air. "Gizelle, I really think that, you know, we just got off to the wrong foot," Mia said as Gizelle disagreed, "No, we didn't, Mia. I was extremely nice to you. I didn't have anything bad to say to you, no ill will. And out of the kindness of my heart, [I] was like 'Hey, let me get together with this girl to get to know her better.'"

Mia chimed in, "You did. Well, what I'm saying now is that I will try with my deliverance to be better."

Gizelle then said that she "never" wants Mia to text her like that again, and Mia agreed to not do it.

Later in a confessional, Mia acknowledged how her approach can often rub others the wrong way. "There's probably things that I do that a lot of women are like, you know what, they don't really rock with me," she admitted. "It's something that I'm going to be working on, so I'm just gonna apologize for making you feel that way, honey."