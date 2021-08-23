RHOP Recap: Ashley Darby Confronts Wendy Osefo About Husband Eddie's Cheating Rumors

“Thank you so much for trying to find this opportunity to try to attack my marriage,” Dr. Wendy Osefo told costar Ashley Darby during Sunday’s Real Housewives of Potomac

After weeks of brewing conflict, Dr. Wendy Osefo and Gizelle Bryant are officially at odds with each other.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I really do want to talk about it with her, but it would be better coming from one person versus the group. I think she may take it better if it's from me," Ashley, 33, told Gizelle after she witnessed a tense interaction between Gizelle and Wendy.

"I'm done with Wendy. I'm not talking to her about anything else outside of her braids, because clearly she can't handle it. Every year there's another break the internet moment with Michael Darby, if anybody can understand and empathize it's Ashley," Gizelle told the cameras, referencing Ashley's husband's infidelity scandals. "This conversation would be better received from her."

Later, Ashley pulled Wendy aside to have the conversation, and expressed some optimism about how she thought it would go.

"When Candiace [Dillard Bassett] and Gizelle told me about Michael in the strip club, I appreciated the fact that they came to me as a woman," she said in her confessional as she prepared to talk to Wendy. "Presenting it to her this way helps her to understand that I'm not doing to be messy, perhaps this could bring Wendy and I closer together, because we do share the commonality of someone coming for your marriage."

RHOP: Ashley Darby Confronts Wendy Osefo About Husband Eddie’s Cheating Rumors Ashley Darby and Wendy Osefo | Credit: Shannon Finney/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty (2)

Things, however, did not go as planned.

"Gizelle told me how there is this fabricated article about Eddie or whatever, having an affair or something," Ashley shared with Wendy. "This has been discussed, if that's one of the reasons why you are stepping into being more like sexual, why you and Eddie are more free, because you're showing people there obviously is no truth to that."

"We're not talking about it because that's a lie, thank you so much for trying to find this opportunity to try to attack my marriage," Wendy returned.

"Why is this where you're choosing to go? Why are you getting so defensive?" Ashley asked.

"First of all, the fact that you're bringing this to me, I find that laughable," Wendy said, wondering why Gizelle didn't come to her directly.

"I promise you Gizelle and I never talked about you maliciously, this is not only something we talked about to be like 'hahaha' — I'm serious," Ashley explained.

"I feel like it is because that's Gizelle's personality in her heart," a doubtful Wendy replied, later describing Gizelle as "a spawn of the devil."

"I read so much bad stuff about you Ashley, you and your husband, I read so much bad stuff about Gizelle, so many evil things about Robyn [Dixon], but you guys chose to bring up the thing about me and my husband, that speaks about your character," Wendy continued. "If that's what we're doing, let's have at it."

Both Ashley and Wendy then joined the rest of their fellow Housewives inside, where tensions rose even higher.

"Ashley brought to me something in which she said you guys saw in the blog," Wendy announced to the group. "Let's be very clear: don't attack my husband, because that's something I do not play with."

"Why are you looking at me?" Gizelle asked.

Wendy Osefo and Gizelle Bryant Wendy Osefo and Gizelle Bryant | Credit: Sophy Holland/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty (2)

"I'm looking at you because it was you having the conversation with Ashley," Wendy said, as Ashley explained that she said the rumor was "false" — "We didn't believe there was any fiber of truth."

"Instead of you coming to me as a woman, you decide to talk to Ashley, and so I'm putting your a-- on notice," Wendy added to Gizelle. "Because what you're not going to do, let's be very clear, is you're not going to play with my husband's name. Don't f--- with my family. I'm saying, it to you kindly."

"I don't care if you say it meanly, I don't give a s---," Gizelle said. "Wendy I told this one and I'm telling you: I'm saying that I didn't believe it, if we sat there and was like, 'I wonder who the girl is and I wonder who it is,' that's one thing. We sat there and immediately said, 'this is not true.' The end."

"Let me be very clear, f--- these motherf------ cameras," Wendy said. "I'm telling you very clearly, when you talk about my husband, you talk about me."

"No one believes it Wendy!" Gizelle exclaimed.

"It's not about it being true, it's about you not having any dignity to say 'I'm gonna come to you as a woman to have the conversation,'" Wendy stated.

RELATED VIDEO: RHOP's Dr. Wendy Osefo Opens Up About Her Elective Surgery

After some screaming among the entire group commenced, Ashley tried to apologize to Wendy.

"Wendy, I think because I don't take those things seriously at all, especially if it was brought to me the way I brought it to you, it doesn't offend me," Ashley said, referring to the tabloid rumor. "I am sorry that you feel like I'm attacking you and your family. That really wasn't my intention."

Mia Thornton then chimed in, noting that Gizelle should have gone directly to Wendy. "I don't know, Ashley. I don't know," she said. "If she brought it up to you, she should have been the one to bring it up to her."

"So Ashley and I discussed it, it was just, 'hey, let's just check on Wendy,'" Gizelle tried to explain, as Wendy went on to bring up the past cheating scandals surrounding Gizelle's ex, Jamal.

"But she doesn't understand the parameters regarding people's husbands because she doesn't have a relationship that holds water," Wendy said. "I see you for everything everybody ever said that you were."

"What's so funny, the life you're living now, is exactly God paying you back for all the bulls--- you've done. So live in your motherf------ truth because God is paying your a-- back. That's real s---. You want to fire shots baby girl I got the motherf------ bazooka. I will drag you up and down the street over my husband, don't play with me," she added before walking away.

"What the f---?" Gizelle responded.

"Gizelle is coming after me, because misery loves company," Wendy then told the cameras. "Gizelle lacks empathy, Gizelle lacks a man, Gizelle lacks Bryant — that's her middle name."

She then returned to the room where Gizelle was, telling her, "If you want to go, we can get it popping."

"I knew you and Jamal before I came on this f------ show. We're not talking about blogs anymore baby girl," Wendy said. "Imagine being with a man that constantly cheats on you all the time and sleeps around all of Baltimore, and everyone knows that but you continuously be with this person and think he's worthy enough to bring him around your daughter, like you know how low of a self esteem you have to have?"

"What's she talking about now?" Robyn, 42, asked, with Gizelle responding, "Jamal."

"You see the difference?" Wendy concluded. "Tread lightly."

As Ashley got up to leave, she commented, "That is not how that was supposed to go."

"What was your motivation for that, like, especially you of all people why are you bringing that into the group?" Candiace, 34, asked her.

"It's online," Ashley answered.

"Leave it online, then," Candiace continued. "I've never bought anything from a motherf------ blog to you."

Ashley, however, claimed that Candiace "fed s---" to such blogs.

"The fact that you brought that s--- into the group tells me what I need you know about you," Candiace said. "Get the f--- out."

"You feed it, you're the culprit, you're the source!" Ashley yelled back.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Even after she left, Wendy and Gizelle remained in conflict — and the rest of the cast began to take sides.

"We all knew about the blog, every last one of us knew. Only one of us decided to talk about it," Karen Huger told the cameras of Gizelle.

"What she says will trigger me and I don't want to take it there because I have couth and I have respect and I was raised well, I'm not breaking bread with that b---- a--," Wendy told everyone as she left the room for a final time. "Time to go."