"I did not want to talk about it at all," she says

RHOP 's Monique Samuels Opens Up About the ‘Disgusting' Rumors Spread About Her Marriage

Monique Samuels is setting the record straight.

The Real Housewives of Potomac star appeared on PEOPLE Now this week, opening up about rumors surrounding her marriage. On last week's episode, Gizelle Bryant claimed that Samuels was having an inappropriate relationship with her fitness trainer.

"I was surprised," Samuels, 36, said of the topic being brought up on camera. "What she put out there was not the only part. The rumors were disgusting. They were terrible. I did not want to talk about it at all."

Samuels claimed that former Housewife Charrisse Jackson-Jordan was behind the gossip.

"Everyone in that circle knew about the rumors because Charrisse and another person, who was outside of that circle, came up with the whole situation and Charrisse delivered it to the ladies," she said. "It was a hot mess. Everyone knew about it."

(Jackson-Jordan, 55, appeared to deny being responsible, tweeting, "Actually... that was your BEST friend that was spreading those rumors. I couldn’t care less," and "Apparently I’m trying to 'stay relevant' seems like I’m living in heads RENT FREE since my name keeps coming up.")

Samuels is also upset with Bryant — and plans to confront her about it.

"Everyone knew that the mess wasn't true," she said. "Of course, Gizelle would be the miserable person to actually air it out on TV, and we'll deal with that. That's what the reunion is for."

"The fact that you would try and take something so ugly as your introduction back to a show, to me that's just so pressed and so thirsty," she added of Jackson-Jordan. "It's just sad."

Samuels has been married to retired NFL player Chris Samuels since 2010.