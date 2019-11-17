RHOP's Monique Samuels Files Counter Assault Charges Against Costar Candiace Dillard

Real Housewives of Potomac star Monique Samuels is firing back at her costar Candiace Dillard, after Dillard accused Samuels of second-degree assault.

According to a summons obtained by PEOPLE, Dillard, 32, has now been charged with second-degree assault from the District Court of Montgomery County in Maryland, too.

Samuels, 36, filed a complaint directly with the court’s commissioner on Thursday, Nov. 14, court records say. The commissioner found probable cause in Samuels’ complaint, issuing a summons for Dillard to appear in court on Feb. 6, 2020.

Dillard had first done the same thing, but against Samuels, with the court’s commissioner on Thursday, Nov. 7. Samuels is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 23.

With both cases, if a judge agrees there’s probable cause, the women can be arrested on the spot. A second-degree assault conviction would come with potential jail time.

All of this stems back from an alleged incident between Samuels and Dillard on Oct. 16.

A source previously told PEOPLE the two were at a dinner party alongside their RHOP cast members when Samuels grabbed Dillard by the hair and pulled her down. Bravo cameras were said to be filming the incident the whole time, for the franchise’s upcoming fifth season.

RELATED: Monique Samuels Charged with Second-Degree Assault After Alleged Fight with Candiace Dillard

Image zoom Monique Samuels and Candiace Dillard Gary Gershoff/Getty Images; Gary Gershoff/Getty Images

When reached for comment, Samuels’ attorney, A. Scott Bolden, gave PEOPLE an exclusive comment about the charges: “At this point in our investigation, we had no choice but to file this criminal summons case after several attempts to mediate this situation with Ms. Bassett were rejected by herself and her team.”

“My client was assaulted by someone known for her aggressive, threatening and belligerent conduct. On this regard, Mrs. Samuels had no choice but to fully defend herself and she did,” Bolden’s statement continued. ‘Nevertheless, my client wants nothing more than to find peace with this situation but unfortunately the ability to do so through mediation has been denied. Therefore this summons is the proper next step for Mrs. Samuels and her right to self-defense.”

Dillard’s personal attorney James L. Walker, Jr., tells PEOPLE: “I did not know innocent people filed counterclaims as a strategic move after we all know they have been charged and caught on video threatening and attacking our client! We gladly welcome seeing Mrs. Samuels in court! We pray she is presently getting some type of treatment for anger management! The video is very clear and my client and I have confirmed with the network that Mrs. Samuels was clearly the aggressor!”

When Dillard first filed her charges, Walker told PEOPLE exclusively: “At this time, we do not want to say too much and just allow the criminal process to play out. We only ask everyone to pray for our client Candiace and her family.”

“The physical assault, humiliation and emotional distress have all been very painful and difficult for Candiace, as it would be for anyone attacked so viciously,” Walked continued. “We also pray that Monique will get some help. The summons to court charge of Second Degree Assault is just one step below first-degree assault and must be taken very seriously. This behavior has no place in our society.”

Walker ended his statement by asking that “everyone respect the privacy of the parties and allow the Montgomery County District Court to exercise its duty here to protect victims like Candiace.”

The two reality stars are both married: Dillard to restaurateur Chris Bassett, 41, and Samuels to NFL star Chris Samuels, 42. The Samuels share three kids: son Christopher, 6, and daughter Milani, 4, as well as baby boy Chase, who turns 1 on Nov. 26.

RHOP viewers will recall, Samuels and Dillard became close friends when Dillard joined the show back in its third season.

Their friendship fell apart during season 4, though it appeared the two made up during the final part of the RHOP reunion, which aired in September.