RHOP: Monique Samuels Appears to Put Her Hands Around Candiace Dillard's Neck in Physical Fight

Monique Samuels and Candiace Dillard's feud has taken a violent turn.

On Sunday's episode of The Real Housewives of Potomac, the women, who have been at odds all season, got into a physical altercation. The incident transpired as the cast was at a wine tasting, celebrating Gizelle Bryant's literary award, which she won for her book My Word.

"Are you guys good since the lake house?" Ashley Darby asked Candiace, 33, and Monique, 36.

As viewers recall during last week's episode, Monique felt disrespected by Candiace for pulling Gizelle and Ashley away for a chat while at her lake house. Candiace apologized, but explained she wanted to talk in private due to the chat being about Ashley's husband Michael being spotted at a strip club. "It was none of everyone's business," Candiace told Monique, who quipped back: "It's about being considerate."

Candiace and Monique are also feuding over Candiace's relationship with former Housewife Charrisse Jordan Jackson. Monique believes Charisse has been spreading a rumor that she's having an inappropriate relationship with her fitness trainer. Monique has denied the affair and Charisse has denied spreading the rumor.

"I love Monique even when Monique pretends to be asleep when I'm about to leave," Candiace said sarcastically, in reference to Monique not waking up when she said goodbye at the lake house.

"What are you talking about?" Monique asked Candiace. "Do y'all not understand what I went through? Well, you wouldn't understand you don't have kids."

"Now we're mom-shaming?" Candiace quipped.

"How is it mom-shaming when you're not a mom? If you had kids and knew what I went through to get the house ready, you would know I was asleep because I was tired," Monique responded.

Image zoom The Real Housewives of Potomac Sophy Holland/Bravo

As the argument began to escalate, Gizelle said: "Obviously, your issues are bigger than sleeping."

"Y'all had a big friendship," Gizelle added.

Monique denied she and Candiace had a true friendship, saying: "No, we didn't. It was a façade of a friendship because it was me putting in and nothing being returned."

"You've never acted like you had a problem with me," Candiace said.

Monique revealed that there was no issue until Gizelle revealed to her that Candiace and Charrisse are friends. "You're making up s--- that don't make sense," Candiace fired back.

The two then went back and forth until Monique demanded that Candiace stop putting her hands in her face. "What you gone do? Drag me? Drag me!" Candiace said, to which Monique said: "Do you want me to?"

That's when it appeared as though Monique put her hands around Candiace's neck, and Karen Huger can be heard yelling: "Monique! Let her go!"

The screen then faded to black with a "To be continued..." message plastered across the screen.

The fight came after Ashley told the women she confronted Michael about his strip club outing and the photo, which allegedly shows him in a hotel room in his boxers.

Image zoom Michael and Ashley Darby Shannon Finney/Bravo

"He met a girl at the strip club and he and his guys went to MGM and the girls came and one of the girls asked do you want to go to a hotel. They went upstairs into the hotel room. They kissed in the cab. Michael said he was so drunk and fell asleep and when he woke up she was lying in bed next to him. When Michael got out of bed to check the time, she snapped a photo of him from behind and gave it to a blog," Ashley said earlier in the episode and later repeated to the cast at the wine tasting.

When the women asked Ashley why she believes Michael didn't have sex, she said: "I just don't know why he'd be lying at this point."

Ashley then shared, "The reality is my marriage has had its own identity and Michael and I have been in other situations where we've been with other people before."

Ashley explained to the women that once at a David Guetta concert, she and her husband met a woman, who they later had a threesome with.

While their marriage has been open in the past, Ashley said now that she doesn't "want anything with anyone else"

She also asserted that if Michael strays again, she will be done.

Ashley gave birth to the couple's first child together, a son named Dean, in July 2019. Their marriage has been the center of drama on the series, as Michael was previously accused of making a sexual comment about another man and was accused of sexual assault. He has denied both allegations, and the charges of felony assault and misdemeanor improper sexual conduct were dismissed due to insufficient evidence.

She is currently pregnant with their second child.