RHOP's Karen Huger Returns to Surry County in Karen's Grande Dame Reunion — Watch the Supertease

Real Housewives of Potomac's Karen Huger is heading home to Surry County, Virginia, for some family business… and a reunion that won't soon be forgotten.

PEOPLE exclusively premieres the supertease for The Real Housewives of Potomac: Karen's Grande Dame Reunion in which the Bravo star, 58, returns to her roots and to the place her ancestors settled.

Huger, along with her husband Ray and their daughter Rayvin, reunites with her Wooden family members for a reunion of fun and family lineage. But it isn't all cheerful.

While exploring their family's beginnings, historic ledgers seem to confirm that Huger's ancestors were slaves and listed as "property" in the documents.

In addition to learning more about their family history, the future of the Wooden farm, which was acquired by Huger's ancestors who aimed to own property after years of slavery, creates a Succession-esque conflict. Huger's sister Val owns the farm, but the younger generation of the Wooden family is eager to take over.

"We have family land that we could lose, and that's what I don't want," Aunt Val says in the teaser.

Huger leads the conversation in a family meeting. "What would be the next step for protecting what Granddaddy, Daddy, everybody fought for so hard? Who steps up?" she asks.

In a voiceover, she adds: "I am making sure that we maintain what they sacrificed their lives for. The Wooden Farm."

As RHOP fans can recall, Huger was sworn in as an ambassador to Surry County, Virginia, last season and memorably filmed her tourism video in Potomac, not Surry County. In addition, Huger previously spoke about her family's tight bond following the deaths of her mother, Georgia Raines Wooden, in November 2017 and her father, Benjamin B. Wooden Jr., months before in June 2017.