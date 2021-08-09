Gizelle Bryant considers talking to costar Dr. Wendy Osefo about her recent elective surgery and swirling rumors about her husband Eddie in the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Potomac

RHOP Recap: Gizelle Bryant Says Wendy Osefo May Be 'Trying to Overcompensate' amid Husband's Affair Rumor

It looks like Gizelle Bryant and Dr. Wendy Osefo have some new drama brewing.

"It's just a new, I don't wanna say new and improved, I want to say new Wendy that likes to talk about her t------ and her a--," Gizelle told Ashley, 33.

"That is so contrary to her," Ashley said. "We met her as the professor, and now she's like you know, Miss Wendy if you're nasty."

Gizelle then brought up a rumor she heard about Wendy's husband Eddie.

"And there is a rumor out," she shared. "It was very much like supposedly Eddie has a girlfriend or something. It could be that because she knows the rumor, she's trying to overcompensate — not that it's true."

"You know I don't like to really discuss a lot of nonsense that the social media and the Twitter has to say," Gizelle added in her confessional. "But it could be why Wendy has new t------ and a new booty. I'm just saying."

"Even if those rumors are out there, she doesn't seem to be a person who would succumb to that," Ashley said.

"True, I wouldn't think she would care but I didn't think she would, you know, jump up with new boobs and a new booty," Gizelle said. "So we'll see how that plays out, but I will talk to her."

Ashley agreed that Gizelle should bring up the topic to Wendy, "If anyone were to bring it to her attention, she would probably feel the least threatened by you," she said.

In the promo for next week's episode, however, it's clear that any plan to calmly discuss things with Wendy, 37, doesn't work out.

"I've seen more of your body parts in the past month than I have the entire time I've known you," Gizelle says in the clip, while Robyn Dixon adds, "The Wendy I met last year is not that loose."

"Gizelle told me how there is this fabricated article about Eddie having an affair," Ashley later tells Wendy — seemingly prompting a big fight between Gizelle and Wendy.

"I'm putting you a-- on notice," Wendy says. "Don't f--- with my family."

"Wendy! What the f---?" Gizelle says, before the clip ends with Wendy instructing her to "tread lightly."

Elsewhere in Sunday's episode, Gizelle and Karen Huger reignite an old fight during the group's trip to Williamsburg, Virginia.

"Would anybody like to apologize to anybody else before the trip gets started?" Gizelle asked the table after they arrived.

"Are you talking to me?" Karen, 58, responded. "I'm waiting for an apology from you."

"What I was looking for was an apology for you lying about me and lying about my family," Gizelle said, referencing Karen's comments last season about her ex-husband Jamal's rumored infidelity.

"If Gizelle really wanted to squash this with me, she'd step away as a woman to woman and have a conversation but she needs an audience, and she wants to perform," Karen said. "Until she is held accountable for her actions…"

"What actions?" Gizelle interjected. "We wanted this trip to be nice. So let's just clear the air. What are you talking about?"

"I'm not going to get into it," Karen said.

"Are you talking about Gizelle wishing death on Ray?" Wendy then asked, bringing up another old feud. Many years ago, Karen's husband Ray tried to tell Gizelle that she should find someone to settle down with before her looks fade.

At the time, Gizelle responded with, "He will be buried six feet under before this fades," which led Karen to think she was wishing death on him.

"Absolutely," Karen told Wendy.

"I have never said anything about Ray dying," Gizelle said, while Robyn, 42, backed her up: "It's bulls---, it's from four years ago."

"I feel that Gizelle is upset because her whole life was revealed as a lie, and she's a fraud and a fake, so of course Gizelle's thing is to deflect," Karen said.

"Anything that I did to you in the past, I apologize to you," Gizelle replied. "You know this Ray bulls--- is bulls---, okay?"

"She did not wish death on your husband and you know that," Robyn said.

"I want Ray to live!" Gizelle shouted as the episode ended. "I want him to pay his bills!"