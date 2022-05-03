Gizelle Bryant Shares Photos from Her Twin Daughters' Sweet 16 Celebration: 'Such a Good Time'

Real Housewives of Potomac star Gizelle Bryant was a self-described "mom gone wild" at her twin daughters Angel and Adore's sweet 16 celebration on Saturday

Gizelle Bryant is showering her twin daughters with double the love!

The Real Housewives of Potomac star threw an epic sweet 16 birthday bash for her girls Angel and Adore on Saturday, sharing photos from the event in a series of Instagram posts.

Mother and daughters were all dressed for the occasion, the girls wearing custom Oyemwen gowns. Angel wore a knee-length, strapless light pink ruffle tulle dress with a dramatic train, while Adore rocked a dark pink, floor-length sequin dress with spaghetti straps and a high slit.

Makeup artist Carli L. Styles gave both sisters corresponding natural looks, though hairstylist Kalixto Blount worked up different 'dos on the girls — keeping Angel's hair long and straight while pulling Adore's locks into a sleek bun.

Bryant, meanwhile, stood out in her signature blonde beach waves and gold sequin jumpsuit.

"Had such a good time! 👧🏽❤️👧🏽," the 51-year-old reality star wrote on Instagram, captioning a gallery of pics of her and her girls.

She may have had a little too much fun. In another post, Bryant — who is also mom to daughter Grace, 17 — dubbed herself a "mom gone wild" as she danced in a 360 photo booth by Focus and Fabulous Events.

"Then this happened!" she wrote of the video, which showed Bryant dancing around. "😍 I love this. #photobooth #MomGoneWild."

Other posts shared to her Instagram Stories showed off more of the girls' party — and more of Bryant's dance moves!

The event featured an oversized step-and-repeat moment, where Angel and Adore's names were spelled out in gold lettering and hung in front of a white floral wall flanked by a border of pink and white balloons of all sizes.

Bryant shares her three daughters with ex-husband Jamal Harrison Bryant. The former pair divorced in 2009, and split during the pandemic after a brief reconciliation.

Angel, Adore, and Grace have been key fixtures on RHOP since the Bravo show premiered its first season in January 2016, and are beloved by audiences for the frank relationship they have with their mother.

In fact, the girls even impressed Nicki Minaj so much, the rapper gifted them each a colorful Gucci handbag last December

They deserve gifts for being respectable young girls on TV & not showing out for camera time ☺️," Minaj wrote on social media, after hosting a portion of the season 6 reunion. "Respect mommy & daddy miss thangz, that's what we love to see 😉😘🦄."

Mom was shocked by the gesture. "I'm SPEECHLESS!" Gizelle said, sharing a video and photo of Grace, Angel, and Adore holding up the purses. "I've never bought my girls high end bags because I always wanted to keep them HUMBLE. Always felt like humility and gratitude is way more important than stylin' and profilin' for children. So for their 1st @gucci bag to be gifted by the MEGA ICON SUPERSTAR @nickiminaj for Christmas is PRICELESS!"