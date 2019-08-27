If Real Housewives of New York City producers are looking for someone to stir up some drama next season in the wake of Bethenny Frankel’s exit, they might consider a guest role with Gizelle Bryant!

After all, the Real Housewives of Potomac star and EveryHue Beauty founder, 48, had a run-in this summer with New York Housewife Ramona Singer — one that apparently left Singer, 62, running in the opposite direction. On Monday, Bryant opened up about the encounter during a visit to PeopleTV’s Reality Check.

She and Singer had crossed paths in the past, including at Andy Cohen‘s Housewives-filled baby shower. But when they saw one another back in July at a charity event for model Flaviana Matata’s foundation, things weren’t so fluffy.

In fact, Singer asked Bryant to sit out of a group photo she was prepping to take with Matata and former Housewife Kristen Taekman.

“I don’t mind telling people to move out of a picture ’cause I do that all the time,” Bryant recalled on Reality Check. “However, she saw me coming and they asked me to take a picture with her and she started running from me! Literally, running from me!”

“I was like, ‘What is wrong with this woman? She’s insane,’ ” Bryant added.

Eventually, Singer apologized, Bryant said. “It was so bad, she came and apologized to me later because everybody yelled at her for doing what she did,” she said, noting that she didn’t quite buy it. “I was like, ‘Yeah, okay …”

RELATED: Ramona Singer Is Accused of Lying Multiple Times in RHONY Reunion

The Out In The Wild Podcast caught the moment of Singer’s slide on-camera, their video quickly spreading across the internet among Housewives fans. It even earned Singer a spot on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen‘s “Jackhole of the Day” list.

Singer and Bryant eventually posed together for a picture, though Singer posted the photo she took without Bryant on social media.

As Cohen noted, the caption to Singer’s post ironically stated, “”Women supporting women!”

“I love Ramona,” Cohen said on WWHL. “Constant entertainment, 24/7.”

As for Bryant? She chose not to post the group shot at all.

RELATED: Ramona Singer Gives Awkward Speech at a Charity Event on RHONY While Getting Interrupted by Dorinda Medley and Sonja Morgan

This isn’t the first time Singer has been slammed for her seemingly rude behavior at public events.

It’s been a running complaint from her fellow RHONY costars, though Singer has always owned up to her behavior and apologized.

“I’m sorry,” she said at the most recent reunion. “I’m a work in progress.”

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays (8 p.m. ET) on Bravo.