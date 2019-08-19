RHOP: Gizelle Bryant Says It's 'Extremely Difficult' to be Friends with Karen Huger

Gizelle Bryant and Karen Huger‘s longtime friendship has been bumpy over the past few seasons of The Real Housewives of Potomac — and Sunday’s episode saw the two hit another rough patch.

During a trip to the Cayman Islands, the ladies got into a heated fight, screaming at each other in the lobby of the hotel.

“Y’all are too old to be yelling in the lobby,” costar Candiace Dillard told them. “In the name of all that is good and holy, just shut the f— up. This is too much! The white people are staring!”

“You two are really the matriarchs of this group,” she continued. “You are the most seasoned and you have the most examples to show. The fact that you are screaming, carrying on like banshees in this lobby is crazy.”

Tensions had been building since the two traveled to New Orleans during another group outing earlier this season.

During that trip, Huger decided to skip a dinner with her castmates, citing her sadness over recent the death of her parents. But while in her hotel room, Huger went on Instagram Live — a move Bryant criticized as a strange way to grieve.

Of course, that got back to Huger, and she was quick to bring it up on Sunday’s episode.

“I was told that in NOLA, you were in the lobby saying, ‘Well why is she on Instagram.’ I have a right to do that,” Huger said. “I was saying thank you to the people who had wished me condolences for my parents. … You said if we did not want to attend an event we could vibe out. … I bowed out to thank the people on Instagram and I will do it again.”

Bryant wasn’t buying it. “I just felt like you were lying,” she told Huger. “Karen, come up with something else. Come up with something else, ’cause that’s some bulls—. Everybody has been very respectful of your parents. Nobody is disrespecting your parents.”

But Huger claimed Bryant had set her up. “She knew at the time that I had lost my parents,” Huger said. “You’ve been very violent and aggressive towards me. I’m not buying it any more.”

That feud sent the two women on opposite sides of the battlefield.

“For Gizelle to constantly talk about friendship, she doesn’t have a clue about what friendship is,” Huger said.

“F— Karen. … It’s extremely difficult to be friends with Karen,” said Bryant. “It’s probably the hardest thing in the world.”

Later, the two had yet another war of words. But those words eventually lead to an apology.

“If you feel like I offended you, I’m oh so sorry. Ain’t nobody trying to hurt your feelings,” Bryant told Huger.

“I felt that way,” Huger said. “You apologized, I’m good. We can drop it.”

Dropping it didn’t mean forgetting it in Huger’s eyes, though. “When I feel like you deserve friendship, I’ll be your friend,” she said.

“You need to be a friend, too,” Bryant said. “That’s not how friendship works, honey. And that’s your problem.”

“When someone does something to you repeatedly, I’d call you a complete f—ing idiot if you trust their ass right away,” Huger said. “So yes, I will hold a grudge. Meaning this: I forgive you, Gizelle. I haven’t forgotten. But for my part, I apologize. I’m looking forward to moving forward.”

“She needed to say ‘I apologize,’ ” Huger added. “I know it was genuine. And I’m open. Because I don’t believe that women need to fight constantly. I just don’t operate like that.”

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays (8 p.m. ET) on Bravo.