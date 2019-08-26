RHOP's Gizelle Bryant Apologizes to Robyn Dixon for Open House Fight: 'I Really Messed Up'

Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon‘s friendship has been solid throughout the past four season of The Real Housewives of Potomac, with the two close allies never finding themselves in the sort of battles that usually plague besties on the hit Bravo franchise.

But on Sunday’s episode, Bryant, 48, and Dixon, 40, hit a bumpy patch, as Dixon confronted the EveryHue Beauty founder for causing a scene at her open house a few weeks prior.

It went down during a cast trip to the Cayman Islands, with costars Candiace Dillard, Ashley Darby, and Karen Huger all watching from the sidelines.

“I never thought I’d see the day when Thing 1 and Thing 2 would check each other,” Dillard joked to audiences, comparing Bryant and Dixon to the Dr. Seuss characters immortalized in The Cat in the Hat. “They’re supposed to be thick as thieves!”

Image zoom Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon Brian Stukes/Getty Images

Bryant and Dixon are, in fact, as thick as thieves — so their rough patch was incredibly short.

Dixon kicked things off by expressing her frustrations with Bryant’s behavior at the open house, which Dixon was staging for her first flipped property. At the event, Bryant had walked in the door and immediately started arguing with fellow Potomac Housewife Monique Samuels.

“You walked two feet in the door and was like gun blazin’ ready for Monique, when this is a professional event for me — a huge accomplishment — and it just came out of nowhere,” Dixon recalled.

“I understand why you were coming at Monique … I’m like, ‘Walk around the house, pat your friend on the back, say hello to the people in the room, and then [confront Monique],” Dixon added.

Immediately, Bryant tried to defend herself, explaining that “there was no reason for Monique to be going around saying, ‘Oh Gizelle and Robyn don’t like me,’ because that is a broken record.”

“It’s time and place,” Bryant admitted. “That was really wrong. I’m going to work on it. Can you please forgive me? I’m sorry.”

Listening to Bryant’s words, Dixon accepted the apology.

“I can forgive you, but I don’t want you to do it to someone else,” she said. “That’s a part of your growth as you go through your therapy, being compassionate and maybe assessing a situation first.”

Dixon’s words resonated with Bryant.

“I’m sorry,” Bryant continued. “And that was actually old Gizelle. And we were trying to put her to bed! That was really wrong. I’m going to work on it.”

She told audiences: “Look, when Robyn has an issue, it’s an issue. Because Robyn doesn’t get mad about the small stuff. So that means I really messed up big time.”

“When you wrong, you wrong,” she said. “What do you need to do? Apologize profusely and move on.”

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays (8 p.m. ET) on Bravo